6 Things You Didn’t Know About Queen Charlotte’s Corey Mylchreest

The prequel series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, was released by Netflix in May 2023 with two newcomers, India Amarteifio and Corey Mylchreest, in the lead roles. The prequel focuses on Queen Charlotte’s life, her marriage, and her prominent rise to power. Other themes explored in the series includes the King & Queen’s complicated love story and the king’s mental health issues.
With many talented new faces taking center stage in the series, Mylchreest – who plays the male lead, King George – was able to stand out thanks to his charm, talent, and commanding screen presence. Being a newcomer, there is little known about the actor, however, it is widely known that he was born in East London in 1998. With that in mind, here are six facts you didn’t know about Corey Mylchreest.
1. Corey Mylchreest Landed His First Big Role in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Prior to his role as the young King George in the Bridgerton universe, Corey Mylchreest only appeared very briefly in one episode of Netflix’s The Sandman, making Queen Charlotte his biggest “regular” series role to date. It is quite impressive that he got this major role only two years after graduating from drama school as well. He further elaborated that the complex role was a privilege to play. He told Entertainment Tonight, “He is a man, affliction aside, who has a wide spectrum of behavior, which, as an actor is amazing.”
2. Corey Mylchreest Had Never Seen Bridgerton Before Getting the Role of King George
The actor admitted in an interview with Extra, that he hadn’t been a long-term Bridgerton fan, and “it sort of passed me by.” After his audition, he was then told to refrain from watching the original show, perhaps not to get influenced by previous performances of the show’s male leads. Nevertheless, he claims to have gone on a Bridgerton binge-watch spree and has since found a liking in the show.
3. The King George Actor Lives With a Queen Charlotte Co-Star
Mychreest met his flatmate, Freddie Dennis, on the set of Queen Charlotte set. Dennis, who played Reynolds – King George’s secretary, and Mylchreest hit it off so well as friends, that they ended up living together after filming wrapped. In an interview with PopBuzz, when asked who he would choose as his royal advisor, Mychreest revealed he would choose Dennis as his advisor in real life as well. If that was not enough evidence of their closeness, their respective Instagram accounts are flooded with pictures of them together and behind-the-scenes material.
4. Corey Mylchreest Went to a Prestigious Art school
The actor went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts in Acting degree from the prestigious university – Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA), where he graduated in 2020. As a student, he appeared in several university plays such as William Shakespeare‘s Macbeth, Julius Caesar, and Hamlet. He also performed in plays such as Mysterious Bruises and Tales From the Vienna Woods. Other alumni of RADA include Anthony Hopkins, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Matthew Rhys, and fellow Bridgerton actor, Luke Thompson who plays Benedict in the parent show, to name but a few.
5. Corey Mylchreest Received Acting Advice From Two Other Bridgerton Heartthrobs
6. He Keeps His Personal Life Mostly Private
A lot of the recent media attention due to the release of the series must have been fairly new to the actor, who keeps his personal life private. On his Instagram, Mylchreest primarily posts behind-the-scenes material or red-carpet photos from Queen Charlotte, captioned with funny jokes. Neither his current girlfriend nor his family are to be found on his social media.
Thanks for reading! How would you rate this article?
Click on a star to rate it!
0 / 5. 0
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!
Read next:
-
Alert: Contains spoilers for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Judging by the show's viewership numbers,…
-
Alert: Contains several Spoilers for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. The 6-episode limited series, Queen…
-
Disclaimer: The article contains several Spoiler alerts for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Dearest Readers,…