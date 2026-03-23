49 Breathtaking Mountain Views From Italy, Switzerland, And Slovenia Captured By This Photographer

Few places can make a person feel quite as small and awestruck as the views strewn across an endless landscape when viewed from a mountain peak. And the peaks across Europe do exactly that in photographer Matteo Bertaggia’s work. His shots bring those moments to life through glowing alpine lakes, jagged peaks, quiet campsites, mist-filled valleys, and skies that seem to stretch on forever. Based in Italy, Matteo is a travel and nature photographer who chases adventure through some of the continent’s most breathtaking landscapes, capturing scenes from the Italian Alps to Switzerland and Slovenia.
What makes these photos especially striking is the sense of experience behind them. Matteo invites viewers into the views, whether that means standing above a sea of clouds, watching the last light hit a rocky summit, or witnessing nature at its most dramatic and serene. His images reflect a love for travel, wild spaces, and the kind of perspective that comes from stepping outside your comfort zone in search of something unforgettable.
Don’t forget to upvote the ones that impressed you the most, and, of course, check out Matteo’s whole portfolio on his website and Instagram page.
More info: Instagram | matteobertaggia.weebly.com
#1
Location: Laghi d’Olbe (Olbe Lakes), Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy
Image source: Matteo Bertaggia
#2
Location: Falzarego Pass, Belluno, Italy
Image source: Matteo Bertaggia
#3
Location: Sanctuary of Madonna della Corona, Spiazzi, Verona, Italy
Image source: Matteo Bertaggia
#4
Location: Rolle Pass, Trentino, Italy
Image source: Matteo Bertaggia
#5
Location: Lago di Tovel, Trentino, Italy
Image source: Matteo Bertaggia
#6
Location: Dolomiti Bellunesi National Park, Veneto, Italy
Image source: Matteo Bertaggia
#7
Location: Giau Pass, Eastern Dolomites, Belluno, Veneto, Italy
Image source: Matteo Bertaggia
#8
Triglav National Park, Slovenia
Image source: Matteo Bertaggia
#9
Location: Campanile di Val Montanaia, Friulian Dolomites, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy
Image source: Matteo Bertaggia
#10
Location: Triglav National Park, Slovenia
Image source: Matteo Bertaggia
#11
Location: Passo delle Erbe (ger. Würzjoch), South Tyrol, Italy
Image source: Matteo Bertaggia
#12
Location: Lago di Landro (ger. Dürrensee), Dolomites, South Tyrol, Italy
Image source: Matteo Bertaggia
#13
Location: Dolomiti Bellunesi National Park, Veneto, Italy
Image source: Matteo Bertaggia
#14
Location: Torri del Vajolet (the Vajolet Towers), Dolomites, Italy
Image source: Matteo Bertaggia
#15
Location: Lake Sorapiss, Belluno, Veneto, Italy
Image source: Matteo Bertaggia
#16
Location: Cadini di Misurina, Eastern Dolomites, Belluno, Veneto, Italy
Image source: Matteo Bertaggia
#17
Location: Pollino National Park, Calabria, Italy
Image source: Matteo Bertaggia
#18
Location: Lake of Barcis, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Italy
Image source: Matteo Bertaggia
#19
Location: Ghiacciaio dell’Adamello (Adamello Glacier), Lombardy, Italy
Image source: Matteo Bertaggia
#20
Location: Tre Cime di Lavaredo (The Three Peaks), Sexten Dolomites, South Tyrol, Italy
Image source: Matteo Bertaggia
#21
Location: Stromboli volcano, Stromboli Island, Italy
Image source: Matteo Bertaggia
#22
Location: Ampezzo Dolomites Natural Park, Veneto, Italy
Image source: Matteo Bertaggia
#23
Location: Cadini di Misurina, Eastern Dolomites, Belluno, Veneto, Italy
Image source: Matteo Bertaggia
#24
Location: Torri del Vajolet (the Vajolet Towers), Dolomites, Italy
Image source: Matteo Bertaggia
#25
Location: Dolomites, Italy
Image source: Matteo Bertaggia
#26
Location: Seiser Alm/Alpe di Siusi, Dolomites, Italy
Image source: Matteo Bertaggia
#27
Location: Bernina Express train route, Switzerland
Image source: Matteo Bertaggia
#28
Location: Lake Livigno, Lombardy, Italy
Image source: Matteo Bertaggia
#29
Location: Andreis, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy
Image source: Matteo Bertaggia
#30
Location: Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy
Image source: Matteo Bertaggia
#31
Location: Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy
Image source: Matteo Bertaggia
#32
Location: Switzerland
Image source: Matteo Bertaggia
#33
Location: Valtellina, Lombardy, Italy
Image source: Matteo Bertaggia
#34
Location: South Tyrol, Italy
Image source: Matteo Bertaggia
#35
Location: South Tyrol, Italy
Image source: Matteo Bertaggia
#36
Location: Brenta Dolomites, Trentino, Italy
Image source: Matteo Bertaggia
#37
Location: Dolomites, Trentino, Italy
Image source: Matteo Bertaggia
#38
Location: Lake Sorapiss, Belluno, Veneto, Italy
Image source: Matteo Bertaggia
#39
Location: Croda da Lago, Veneto, Italy
Image source: Matteo Bertaggia
#40
Location: Lake Bled, Slovenia
Image source: Matteo Bertaggia
#41
Location: Taufers Castle, South Tyrol, Italy
Image source: Matteo Bertaggia
#42
Location: Santa Barbara Church, La Val, South Tyrol, Italy
Image source: Matteo Bertaggia
#43
Location: South Tyrol, Italy
Image source: Matteo Bertaggia
#44
Location: Terme di Saturnia, Grosseto, Tuscany, Italy
Image source: Matteo Bertaggia
#45
Location: Tre Cime di Lavaredo (The Three Peaks), Sexten Dolomites, South Tyrol, Italy
Image source: Matteo Bertaggia
#46
Location: Dolomites, South Tyrol, Italy
Image source: Matteo Bertaggia
#47
Location: Dolomites, South Tyrol, Italy
Image source: Matteo Bertaggia
#48
Location: Civita, Italy
Image source: Matteo Bertaggia
#49
Location: Lake Prags, Prags Valley, South Tyrol, Italy
Image source: Matteo Bertaggia
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