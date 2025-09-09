146 Wholesome Posts To Distract You From The Current Horrors Of The World (New Pics)

As the days grow shorter and the weather cooler (depending on what hemisphere you’re in), it’s pretty easy to feel melancholic or worse about the world. So, like a sweet treat or nice message in one’s DMs, it can be good to engage with something that makes you feel good.
The “Beauty Of Planet Earth” Facebook group is dedicated to sharing uplifting, wholesome and heart-warming pictures of our planet that might make you feel better about life. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to leave your thoughts in the comments section down below.
#1 True Meaning Of Christmas ❤
#2 And Now We’re Smiling Too 🥰
#3 Best Mum Ever
#4 My Six Year Old Daughter Has Been Asking For Months To Have A Mohawk Like Her Daddy. I Cut It For Her Today. My Kid Is A Right Badass
#5 Kid Beats Cancer
#6 Honouring An Old Dog’s Last Wish
#7 Teachers Like This
#8 My 2 Year Old’s Insurance Won’t Be Happy About This
#9 Waited Forty Years For This
#10 Best Mom Award?
#11 What A Great Teacher
#12 An Iranian Teacher Visits His Cancer-Stricken Student Every Day To Catch Him Up On What He Missed At School
#13 Teachers Are So Much More Than Just Educators
#14 An 8 Year Old’s To Do List
#15 The Impact Of A Teacher
#16 My Daughter And Her Favorite Doll
#17 Brother Makes A Dinosaur Watermelon Cake For His Nephew With Food Allergies
#18 My Baby With My Dog’s Babies
#19 Bro I Think Your Cat Melted
#20 I Jokingly Asked My Mom To Knit A Sweater For My Cat. She Took It Seriously, And Actually Did It
#21 A Teacher’s Hope Is That Students Have The Most Options In Life
#22 Found Him Like This This Morning. Poor Lil Legs Are Deflated
#23 My Dog Loves My Daughter. Daughter Still Unsure About Dog
#24 Their Dog Hasn’t Eaten Well Since They Brought Their Baby Home
Dog Kept Taking Food Into The Living Room And Leaving It There. Someone Suggested The Dog Might Be Worried The Baby Isn’t Visibly Eating, So Is “Feeding” The Baby. They Tried Giving The Baby A Bowl Of Food At The Same Time. It Worked!
#25 Mans Best Friend
#26 His Smile Says It Was Worth It!
#27 A Very Caring Teacher
#28 Kenyan Science Teacher Crowned Best Teacher In The World
#29 My Niece And Her Cat Tiger 🙂
#30 This Picture Makes My Heart Sing A Happy Song!
#31 Now That’s A Real Father
#32 This Always Happens
#33 Didn’t Get Any Christmas Presents This Year Except From My Landlord. Has No Idea How Much I’m Struggling
#34 Sometimes All It Takes Is A Little Kindness To Brighten Someone’s World
#35 Special Delivery
#36 A Wholesome Interaction Between A Student And A Teacher
#37 Moms Sticking Together
#38 This Little Heart On My Hand Is Called A “Cuddle Button”
Since my wife died last year, my 4y/o daughter has hated being away from me. Her teacher draws this on both our hands when I drop her off at school and every time we press it, it sends a hug to the other. It helps her feel connected to me.
#39 Coolest Teacher Ever
#40 There Is No Such Thing As A Stupid Question
#41 Son’s Drawing Of “Safe”
#42 My Close Friend Sent Me This Pic From The Hospital And Gave Me Permission To Post It
It Made Me Smile Because Despite A Life-Long Severe And Painful Disorder, A Double Amputation, And Currently Fighting A Battle With Cancer, She Never Drops Her Great Sense Of Humor And Positive Attitude
#43 Iranian Teacher Drives To The Village To Teach His Only Student In There, Using His Car As A Whiteboard
#44 My 1.5yr Old Son And 14yr Old Cat Had A Moment This Morning
#45 I Think My Son Decided He Likes The Cat We Picked Up
#46 Mother Who Have Nothing, But Always Gives Everything 💕
#47 I Hope This Tradition Never Stops
#48 How I Found My Cat This Morning
#49 My Sister Thought My Leg Could Use More Holiday Spirit
#50 Anyone Can Be Tired. No Prerequisites
#51 My Uncle Took His Dog Blue To Yosemite And He Lost His Tag. German Tourists Mailed It Back To Us. Completely Forgot I Had This
#52 Every Job Is Valid!
#53 My Mom Celebrating After Biking 2,400 Miles Across The United States
#54 This Student Was Stopped From Walking At Graduation Because Of His Shoes. His Teacher Stepped-Up And Saved The Day
#55 A+ For This Teacher!
#56 11/10 Teacher
#57 Nice Job Teacher
#58 An Amputee Giving Up His Crutches For Someone In Need
#59 Wholesome Teacher
#60 I Live Alone And Have Been Suffering From Intense Depression. I’ve Been Struggling To Cook For Myself So My Mum Has Made Me A Variety Of Frozen Meals Equipped With Wholesome Notes 🥺
#61 Teacher Being A Hero
#62 These Two Ladies Built A Table Over The Gap In Their Balconies So They Could Eat Together
#63 Kid At My Daughter’s School Lost Their Lost Tooth, And I Imagine They Were Very Sad That The Tooth Fairy Wouldn’t Come…so The Teacher Wrote An Official Letter To Excuse Them!!! So Wholesome
#64 Always Love A Good Dog Walk Story
#65 The Purest Souls Carry The Deepest Wisdom ❤️
#66 A Parent’s Secret Support Is The Sweetest Thing
#67 12 Followers, But A Whole Internet Of Support
#68 Blind Owner And Catto… 🥺❤️
#69 Taking Care Of Every Little Patient
#70 My Son And His Kitten Watching TV
#71 Students Giving Back To Their Amazing Gyms Teacher
#72 Protect Him At All Costs
#73 That’s So Cute
#74 This Is So Heart Touching
#75 A Beautiful Display Of Community
#76 Kindness Starts Young. 💛 An 8-Year-Old Sharing Lunch Made All The Difference
#77 Dogs Are Sick😎
#78 During Her Battle With Cancer And After She Beat It
#79 What An Awesome Grandma
#80 Amazing Act Of Kindness From This Driver
#81 This Truck Driver
#82 Author Successfully Predicts What Technology Will Be Like In The Future
#83 Ty Driver
#84 Working People Are My People!
#85 “Medical Alert Wiener Dog” Is The Best Combination Of Words I’ve Seen Today
#86 My Little Sister Just Woke Up From Surgery And She Tried To Give Eme A Hopefull Smile Ps. That’s My Mum In The Photi
#87 A Girl Teaching Her Cat How To Write
#88 Wholesome Teachers!!
#89 Möbius Cat
#90 I Got A Drivers License After I Adopted My Dog To Take Him Hiking!
Today His Hiking Pack Arrived. We Did A Quick Fitting Today After His Bedtime Walk, And He Was So Excited For His New Hiking Outfit! (I Know He Looks Sad But That’s All The Ghosts Trapped In His Eyes) It’s Like His Tail Could Tell That It Was For All Our New Adventures
#91 93 Yr Old Toy Maker Makes 300 Wooden Trucks For Kids At Christmas
#92 A Glimmer Of Hope
#93 It Doesn’t Take Much To Make Someone’s Day!
#94 Even After He’s Gone, He’s Still Taking Care Of Her
#95 For Almost 2 Years I’ve Been Battling With My Teeth Rotting Away Due To The Type Of Cancer Treatments I Had Back When I Was A Kid
And Last Week I Got Full Implants! The Swelling Went Down Just Enough So I Could Smile And I’m So Damn Happy. I Love My New Smile. (Sorry About The Quarantine Hair)
#96 Wholesome Teacher
#97 The UPS Driver Assigned To My Building Always Leaves Two Treats For My Dog, Who They’ve Never Met. Never Fails. Today She Got Lucky With A Giant One! Always Makes Me Smile When I See It
#98 Our City Is In Lockdown And Someone Did This To Help The Stray Dogs
#99 No Beer Is Girly Beer
#100 Be The Good In The World ❤️
#101 Adopted Our First Family Puppy Today. Found My 2 Year Old And Puppy Like This Day 1 – I Think We Found A Winner ☺️
#102 From Noise Complaints To Cookies And Kindness
#103 Sometimes Love Arrives Before We Even Know We Need It
#104 My 94 Year Old Grandpa Always Sends My Sons A $2 Bill And A Sketch For Holidays
#105 When You Know The Scooter Is Vip
#106 Those Are The Teachers That We Will Always Remember
#107 Star Wars Is For Everyone
#108 A Testament To How Powerful Love Is
#109 Getting Your Uber Driver To Get The Vaccine Too!
#110 Her Words Live On
#111 Good Parenting
#112 He’s Got A Proud Father
#113 This Uber Driver
#114 An Elderly Neighbor Of Mine Is Throwing A Birthday Party For His Dog
#115 Forever Dancing
#116 Send My Grandson The Message Please
#117 A Good Ending Is A Happy Ending
#118 This Uber Driver 😊
#119 Sometimes A Wave Is More Than Just A Wave
#120 “He’s A Little Confused, But He’s Got The Spirit!”
#121 Forever Dancing
#122 A Funny Coincidence
#123 These Two Bus Drivers
#124 My Brother Just Travelled Half Way Round The World And We’re Wearing The Same F**king Clothes
#125 My Friend Opened Two Fortune Cookies In A Row
#126 Man Who Was Homeless For 20 Years Turns Life Around To Be Voted London’s Happiest Bus Driver
#127 My Uber Driver Was A Slimmer, Cooler, Mustached Version Of Myself
#128 Such Compassion ❤️
#129 My Brother Decorated His Fridge For The Holidays
#130 We Call That A Parenting Win 💪🏻
#131 A Chain Of Kindness 🤝🏻 ❤️
#132 Tis The Season For Giving ❤️
#133 Mr. Rogers ❤️❤️❤️
#134 My Doctor Said: “You Kinda Look Like That Guy On The Wall Over There!”
#135 This Boy’s Got His Priorities Straight
#136 After Being A Stay At Home Dad For 6 Years I, 35m, Started College Alongside My Son Who Just Started Kindergarten. We Got This!
#137 This Person Stopped Just To Say Happy Holidays So Kind
#138 Good Parenting Right There
#139 Absolute Legend
#140 Granny Yoda
#141 Landlord Seeks To Spread A Little Holiday Cheer
#142 He’s Raising A Good One ❤️
#143 Mom Shares Picture Of Her Son’s First Day Of Starting School
#144 A Note Hanging From This Taxi Driver’s Steering Wheel
#145 Good Guy UPS Driver. Guess Where I Was At 5:04
#146 My Dad’s Index Tip Was Cut Off When He Was 10, My Index Is Shorter Than My Pinky
