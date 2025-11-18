Hyper Realistic Portrait Illustrations Of Celebrities By Yaşar Vurdem (20 Pics)

by

Turkish illustrator Yaşar Vurdem creates very realistic digital illustrations. His illustrations are based on portraits of women. The artist has a unique style, brightness, and lighting, colors make up this whole. The artist is known for his poster for Billie Eilish and Adobe (In the last pic). The artist also has official fanarts for Prime Video’s popular series such as Lord of the Rings, The Wheel of Time, and Citadel. The artist has blended realism and surrealism quite well in some of his works. The artist also has a large audience on Instagram. Let’s take a look at his work together.

More info: Instagram

#1

Image source: yvurdem

#2

Image source: yvurdem

#3

Image source: yvurdem

#4

Image source: yvurdem

#5

Image source: yvurdem

#6

Image source: yvurdem

#7

Image source: yvurdem

#8

Image source: yvurdem

#9

Image source: yvurdem

#10

Image source: yvurdem

#11

Image source: yvurdem

#12

Image source: yvurdem

#13

Image source: yvurdem

#14

Image source: yvurdem

#15

Image source: yvurdem

#16

Image source: yvurdem

#17

Image source: yvurdem

#18

Image source: yvurdem

#19

Image source: yvurdem

#20

Image source: yvurdem

