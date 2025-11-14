My Son And I Spent At Least 5 Years Growing Our Hair Out And Now We Decided To Donate For Children With Cancer And Raise Money To Save Koalas

My name is Nabi. I am a model, actress, and a single mom from Bangkok. I live in Belgrade with my son Leonardo, a 9-year old Thai/Serbian kid. People know us for our super long, dark hair, which is quite rare around here. We have been growing our hair for years and had no intention to have it cut until now when we heard about the Australian wildfires. We decided to chop it off for a good cause!
Leo’s fine dark brown hair has never been bleached or dyed, cut, or ironed and he has used only organic/natural products for his entire young life. Plus, he has always been a vegetarian. One reason for his high-quality natural hair is that he eats only plant-based and mostly healthy food. Quite a responsible kid, eh?
I work as a model and actress and, needless to say, my long hair is a very sought-after characteristic in this field. I have always been committed to animal rights and the protection of the environment. I have been growing my knee-length hair for a decade and had no intention to cut it unless it is for a good cause.
A few weeks ago we were reading the news about the Australian bushfires. Leo felt very sad when he came to know thousands of wild animals had died and many are in danger. He didn’t think twice: he went to his room, took all his savings, and came back to me, saying: “Mom, I want to adopt a koala. Can you help me?”
A few days later he adopted a koala bear he named named “Lion Leo.” But he felt it was not enough. He asked me if there was something else he could do for Australian wildlife besides animal adoption. I was also looking for a way to help people in need after the fires.
So we came up with this idea: we would have our beloved hair cut to raise money to help the victims of the bushfires. Actually, it was Leo’s idea! I couldn’t but support him in this brave choice offering my own hair too. This is how I decided to create a campaign on the fundraising website Mycause.
If we reach $1,000 Leo will chop off 15 inches of his hair by the end of February 2020. $10,000 I will cut my knee-length hair super short with no regrets. $30,000 and I will yield to people’s requests who want to see my head shaved for saving wildlife!
We promise to show full transparency in the process by filming the haircut and sharing it on our social media. All the money raised through this campaign will be donated to aid Australian animals. Once cut, the hair will be donated to kids with cancer associations.
More info: mycause.com.au | Instagram
Leo loves his hair and has refused to have it cut since he was a toddler. He was ok to braid his hair like some other Thai girls in his classroom to comply with the school rules for a student with long hair.
Many people have asked him when he is going to cut his hair. He always postponed, even after some kids teased him for looking like a girl. He even got invited out of the men's toilet a few times!
He was offered a role in tv commercials with the condition that he had to get a haircut and look more like a boy. Of course, he refused because it's not worth the all the time and the shampoo he has invested in it!
