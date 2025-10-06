82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Once dismissed as vandalism, it’s evolved to become one of the most accessible and powerful art forms on the planet.
A voice for the voiceless, a protest against the status quo, a love letter to a community, a call to action, or sometimes, just pure and unfiltered creativity… set free on the backdrop of brick, concrete, glass or steel.
Unlike the pieces you see in museums or galleries, street art doesn’t demand an admission fee or a ticket. It belongs to everyone. Even those who despise it and still think of it as “ugly graffiti.”
Often painted under the cover of darkness, many of these works carry deep cultural, political or social messages. They’re not just paint on walls. They’re conversations between the artists and their communities. Reminders that beauty and meaning can sometimes be found in the most unexpected places.
Bored Panda has put together a compilation of the most impactful and incredible street art pieces spotted around the world. Some are still around. Others have been painted over, demolished, or faded by the sun. Gone but not forgotten.
We also explore the history of street art. You’ll find that info between the images.
#1 Saw In Grenoble Today
#2 Banksy’s New Mural Outside London’s Royal Courts Of Justice — Already Covered
#3 The Wrong Amazon Is Burning
#4 Bethnal Green, London 🇬🇧
#5 Afghanistan
#6 Nice Idea
#7 This Cow Being Abducted
#8 Banksy’s Latest Post On Instagram
#9 3D Illusion By Smates In Kessel-Lo, Belgium
#10 Wanna Play Hide And Seek With Wolf?
#11 Saint Luigi
#12 UK ,maidstone ,kent
#13 Elon Mask – Padua, Italy
#14 Not Oc But I Like The Sentiment
#15 Portugal
#16 New Banksy
#17 Beautiful Mural Street Painting In Netherlands, By Jan Is De Man
#18 It’s A Tiny Forest
#19 Odeith Is A Genuis
#20 Gorgeous Owl Mural
#21 Aches, Iverna Seek
#22 Green Bunny
#23 Under Brondesbury Bridge (London)
#24 Don’t Panic Organize
#25 Politicians Discussing Climate Change
#26 [oc] Seattle, Wa
#27 Shared This On The Graffiti Sub And Got A Lot Of Hate. Not A Very Friendly Group Of People. Still Learning Where I Fit In
#28 I Love The Way Its Tail Comes Down The Stairs
#29 Brick Lane, London 🇬🇧
#30 11 Year Old Banksy Still Relevant Today
#31 Saw A Great Wheat Paste Today! Credit To Thevelvetbandit
#32 Big Bad Wolf
#33 Thought I’d Share Some Of My Street Scenes Inside Recycled Spray Cans
#34 Cool
#35 Bali, Indonesia
#36 Water Drainage, Seen In Dortmund 🇩🇪
#37 Woman With Flowers In Hair, Bergerac, France
#38 “Space Tourism” By Ludo In Paris, France
#39 Astilla Mural By Javier Barriga In Santiago, Chile
#40 Artist Unknown
#41 Skeleton
#42 Luigi In Dc
#43 Paste-Up In Seattle Depicting Luigi With The Unitedhealthcare Logo Crossed Out On His Backpack
#44 Utility Box I Painted In Las Vegas
#45 Does Anyone Know Who Created This? Spotted In Paddington, West London
#46 They’re Trying To Paint Over The Banksy Sandwich Graffiti In Dc But They Keep Putting Out More
#47 Mural In Lisbon Portugal
#48 Ds Bad Kitty Graffiti Removed Then The Worker Who Removed It Reappears In Its Place. Islington, London, UK [620×387]
#49 “Message In A Plastic Bottle” By Ergo Bandits In Portugal
#50 The Rich Are A Luxury We Can Not Afford
#51 ‘Story Of Friendship.’ By Batist Vermeulen In Antwerp, Belgium
#52 The Golden Legend – Snake Stairs By Sfhir In Guarda, Portugal
#53 1900 Street Scene Mural In Northern Chile
#54 Someone Had Fun In The Snow
#55 I Was Told To Post This Here Because You Guys Might Appreciate It. I Spotted This In Downtown Houston
#56 Covered In 5 Days 🥲
#57 Dmv
#58 Greenock, Scotland
#59 Chicago Illinois
#60 Columbus, Oh
#61 New Banksy [582×587] (Xpost /R/Pics)
#62 My Favorite Murals On A Street Art Tour Of A Vancouver Neighborhood
#63 ‘Ninjago Terracotta Army’ Anamorphic Painting In Günzburg Germany
#64 Well Spotted Street Art In Berlin, Germany
#65 The Wrong Amazon Is Burning Mural Seen In Philadelphia (USA)
#66 Las Vegas, Nevada
#67 I Was Very Inspired By The Little Street Art On The Railing. And Decided To Turn It Into A Bust. I Hope To Find The Original Author
#68 A Couple Fun Nights Of Me Painting In A Tunnel In Sc
#69 London
#70 Janisdeman (Artist)
#71 Seattle, Wa [oc]
#72 Wall Art Spider Cut In Half [1728×2304]
#73 Found In Mexico City (Artist @ekns01)
#74 London, UK
#75 In My Mind
#76 I Saw The Trashpanda And Rise You This
#77 Greenpoint Skull — Took This A Few Years Back Walking Around Brooklyn
#78 Down An Alleyway
#79 Heritage Not Hate
#80 Seattle, Wa
#81 Milwaukee Wisconsin
#82 Corrected Military Billboard Spotted In Richmond, Virginia
