82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

by

Once dismissed as vandalism, it’s evolved to become one of the most accessible and powerful art forms on the planet.

A voice for the voiceless, a protest against the status quo, a love letter to a community, a call to action, or sometimes, just pure and unfiltered creativity… set free on the backdrop of brick, concrete, glass or steel.

Unlike the pieces you see in museums or galleries, street art doesn’t demand an admission fee or a ticket. It belongs to everyone. Even those who despise it and still think of it as “ugly graffiti.”

Often painted under the cover of darkness, many of these works carry deep cultural, political or social messages. They’re not just paint on walls. They’re conversations between the artists and their communities. Reminders that beauty and meaning can sometimes be found in the most unexpected places.

Bored Panda has put together a compilation of the most impactful and incredible street art pieces spotted around the world. Some are still around. Others have been painted over, demolished, or faded by the sun. Gone but not forgotten.

We also explore the history of street art. You’ll find that info between the images.

#1 Saw In Grenoble Today

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: BulkyDifference8505

#2 Banksy’s New Mural Outside London’s Royal Courts Of Justice — Already Covered

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: ObjectsAffectionColl

#3 The Wrong Amazon Is Burning

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: Tosscraft

#4 Bethnal Green, London 🇬🇧

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: donell_walter

#5 Afghanistan

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: TravelEffective5558

#6 Nice Idea

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: stavo1986

#7 This Cow Being Abducted

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: Fanamaru

#8 Banksy’s Latest Post On Instagram

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: Tosscraft

#9 3D Illusion By Smates In Kessel-Lo, Belgium

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: Tosscraft

#10 Wanna Play Hide And Seek With Wolf?

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: Tosscraft

#11 Saint Luigi

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: TinyHandsBigNuts

#12 UK ,maidstone ,kent

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: WetOttersPocket

#13 Elon Mask – Padua, Italy

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: rebelyell2025

#14 Not Oc But I Like The Sentiment

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: 210popping

#15 Portugal

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: TravelEffective5558

#16 New Banksy

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: StephenMcGannon

#17 Beautiful Mural Street Painting In Netherlands, By Jan Is De Man

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: na7oul

#18 It’s A Tiny Forest

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: StephenMcGannon

#19 Odeith Is A Genuis

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: TravelEffective5558

#20 Gorgeous Owl Mural

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: kizzespleasee3

#21 Aches, Iverna Seek

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: StephenMcGannon

#22 Green Bunny

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: StephenMcGannon

#23 Under Brondesbury Bridge (London)

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: Tosscraft

#24 Don’t Panic Organize

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: Tosscraft

#25 Politicians Discussing Climate Change

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: Tosscraft

#26 [oc] Seattle, Wa

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: TopZ-undercover

#27 Shared This On The Graffiti Sub And Got A Lot Of Hate. Not A Very Friendly Group Of People. Still Learning Where I Fit In

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: soundandsoil

#28 I Love The Way Its Tail Comes Down The Stairs

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: Oliviernism

#29 Brick Lane, London 🇬🇧

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: donell_walter

#30 11 Year Old Banksy Still Relevant Today

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: TravelEffective5558

#31 Saw A Great Wheat Paste Today! Credit To Thevelvetbandit

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: broadpalette

#32 Big Bad Wolf

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: StephenMcGannon

#33 Thought I’d Share Some Of My Street Scenes Inside Recycled Spray Cans

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: Significant_Home5736

#34 Cool

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: reddit.com

#35 Bali, Indonesia

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: reddit.com

#36 Water Drainage, Seen In Dortmund 🇩🇪

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: adgo1

#37 Woman With Flowers In Hair, Bergerac, France

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: reddit_is_rubbish

#38 “Space Tourism” By Ludo In Paris, France

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: Tosscraft

#39 Astilla Mural By Javier Barriga In Santiago, Chile

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: Tosscraft

#40 Artist Unknown

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: reddit.com

#41 Skeleton

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: StephenMcGannon

#42 Luigi In Dc

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: ReedBmore

#43 Paste-Up In Seattle Depicting Luigi With The Unitedhealthcare Logo Crossed Out On His Backpack

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: Everything4Everyone

#44 Utility Box I Painted In Las Vegas

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: joycerainbowart

#45 Does Anyone Know Who Created This? Spotted In Paddington, West London

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: nickbblunt

#46 They’re Trying To Paint Over The Banksy Sandwich Graffiti In Dc But They Keep Putting Out More

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: LavenderMidwinter

#47 Mural In Lisbon Portugal

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: phatmoby

#48 Ds Bad Kitty Graffiti Removed Then The Worker Who Removed It Reappears In Its Place. Islington, London, UK [620×387]

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: MarkRand

#49 “Message In A Plastic Bottle” By Ergo Bandits In Portugal

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: Tosscraft

#50 The Rich Are A Luxury We Can Not Afford

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: Tosscraft

#51 ‘Story Of Friendship.’ By Batist Vermeulen In Antwerp, Belgium

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: Tosscraft

#52 The Golden Legend – Snake Stairs By Sfhir In Guarda, Portugal

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: Tosscraft

#53 1900 Street Scene Mural In Northern Chile

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: beatrizoque

#54 Someone Had Fun In The Snow

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: D3rf4L1f3

#55 I Was Told To Post This Here Because You Guys Might Appreciate It. I Spotted This In Downtown Houston

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: honey_rainbow

#56 Covered In 5 Days 🥲

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: face_chicago

#57 Dmv

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: ReedBmore

#58 Greenock, Scotland

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: RoboTon78

#59 Chicago Illinois

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: FoxOtherwise194

#60 Columbus, Oh

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: MuddyTreks

#61 New Banksy [582×587] (Xpost /R/Pics)

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: TehAlpacalypse

#62 My Favorite Murals On A Street Art Tour Of A Vancouver Neighborhood

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: 613cache

#63 ‘Ninjago Terracotta Army’ Anamorphic Painting In Günzburg Germany

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: Tosscraft

#64 Well Spotted Street Art In Berlin, Germany

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: Tosscraft

#65 The Wrong Amazon Is Burning Mural Seen In Philadelphia (USA)

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: Tosscraft

#66 Las Vegas, Nevada

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: Wntrlnd77

#67 I Was Very Inspired By The Little Street Art On The Railing. And Decided To Turn It Into A Bust. I Hope To Find The Original Author

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: geck564

#68 A Couple Fun Nights Of Me Painting In A Tunnel In Sc

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: altertheartist

#69 London

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: Mystique_maia

#70 Janisdeman (Artist)

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: TravelEffective5558

#71 Seattle, Wa [oc]

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: TopZ-undercover

#72 Wall Art Spider Cut In Half [1728×2304]

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: StephenMcGannon

#73 Found In Mexico City (Artist @ekns01)

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: gabrieleremita

#74 London, UK

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: Inevitable-Day3322

#75 In My Mind

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: International-Soil73

#76 I Saw The Trashpanda And Rise You This

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: Dauerbrenner96

#77 Greenpoint Skull — Took This A Few Years Back Walking Around Brooklyn

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: Useful_Drawing_5102

#78 Down An Alleyway

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: averagehumansperson

#79 Heritage Not Hate

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: quagaawarrior

#80 Seattle, Wa

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: TopZ-undercover

#81 Milwaukee Wisconsin

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: FoxOtherwise194

#82 Corrected Military Billboard Spotted In Richmond, Virginia

82 Beautiful And Powerful Street Art From All Over The World

Image source: Tosscraft

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Why You Should Be Watching Masters of Illusion
3 min read
Jul, 5, 2017
the blacklist 100th episode
What We Can Expect From The Blacklist Season 8
3 min read
May, 25, 2020
Biopic About ‘Gone With the Wind’ Star Hattie McDaniel in Development
3 min read
Jan, 13, 2018
Ranking The 10 Best Female Warrior Characters in TV History
3 min read
Aug, 9, 2021
Top Five Moments Of Season Two’s The Bear Trailer
3 min read
Jun, 28, 2023
Five Actors Who Shocked the World By Abruptly Quitting a Hit TV Show
3 min read
May, 16, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.