“I’m Super Disappointed In The Groom And Angry For The Bride”: Woman Shames A Halloween Wedding She Attended

A Halloween wedding is a perfect idea for couples who love all things spooky. Not only does it celebrate the bride and groom’s fascination with the frightening, but it also gives them a lot of freedom to get creative. That said, such a wedding theme can get tacky quickly, which some couples try to combat with a lot of careful planning.
But even though guests for this Halloween wedding had a heads up a year in advance, the majority of them, the groom included, still showed up wearing sloppy costumes. One woman attending the celebration got extremely upset about it, which pushed her to vent about the careless guests online.
Halloween weddings can be a lot of fun. It allows for creative costumes, spooky decor, tricks and treats. However, this isn’t the usual way most couples tie the knot. So guests who haven’t yet been to one might be unsure about what they need to wear.
The invitation they receive should give them these hints. It should say whether the celebration is more on the formal or casual side, whether costumes are encouraged or the attire should be more traditional with a spooky twist. Perhaps there’s even a specific theme.
“Guests should always check the invitation for dress code clues for how best to dress for the occasion,” says Daniel Sanchez, creative director at Azazie. Decoding the invitation should definitely give the attendees some clues for their outfit choices.
Sanchez additionally notes, saying, “Not every Halloween wedding is necessarily a costume party,” Sanchez says. “In fact, most Halloween weddings may focus more on seasonality and encourage guests to dress in a more hauntingly-elegant way. While others may request that invitees fully lean into the holiday.”
But even when guests have some of these hints, it can be tricky to balance between Halloween and wedding etiquette. Luckily, experts have some additional tips on how to avoid dressing poorly or off-theme to a Halloween wedding.
In case a costume is encouraged, wedding experts suggest a few things to keep in mind. “This isn’t a competition or costume party so, don’t go too over-the-top,” says Sanchez. “Maintain a level of respect and class by avoiding anything too skimpy, politically incorrect or outrageous.”
The last thing guests should do is steal the spotlight from the bride and groom. Overall, attendees should stick to elegant and not too scary costumes (if not specified differently), think of classic characters like Morticia Addams, Audrey Hepburn, and Gomez Addams.
If attending in a Halloween costume isn’t required, the attire most probably could still have a touch of spookiness and gothic elements.
“Go for colors like ink black or rich jewel tones like emerald green, deep purple, ruby or midnight blue. Also, opt for heavier fabrics like velvet, lace, silk or brocade,” says Sanchez. “You can also go bold with your beauty look and add in some statement accessories like spiked jewelry, lace gloves, choker necklaces and dramatic hats, for added effect,” Sanchez adds.
