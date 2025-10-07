‘Most Beautiful Girl In The World’ Is All Grown Up And Stunning At Miu Miu Show As Surgery Rumors Intensify

Thylane Blondeau, the child star once crowned the “most beautiful girl in the world,” resurfaced at the Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week, and with her, decades-old speculation about her appearance.
The 24-year-old daughter of French footballer Patrick Blondeau and television presenter Veronika Loubry posed at Palais d’Iena in a brown wool suit layered over a ribbed white top.
She styled her dark hair in waves, accessorized with glasses and a silver necklace, and stood tall in brown boots.
But the attention surrounding her had less to do with her clothes and more with her very public insistence that she has never undergone cosmetic surgery, despite years of rumors that began when she was still a child.
Thylane Blondeau, once named the most beautiful girl in the world, resurfaced during Paris Fashion Week
Image credits: thylaneblondeau
Thylane recently took to Instagram to address the online comments that have plagued her for over a decade. Sharing a screenshot of a follower asking what she had “done with her lips,” she confessed that she was tired of the speculation.
“I know that in this generation people tend to do things very early, but I’ve never touched anything,” she wrote.
Image credits: thylaneblondeau
“You can look at photos of me when I was younger, nothing has changed. Just because I wear makeup or use a lip liner doesn’t mean I’ve had my lips or face done,” she continued.
“Since I was 10 years old people have been saying I’ve had something done to my face. It’s time to stop with that.”
The model became the subject of controversy at just 10 years old, when magazines were accused of objectifying her
Image credits: thylaneblondeau
Thylane has been under scrutiny since she was 3 years old, when Jean Paul Gaultier’s agent spotted her on the Champs-Élysées and put her on a runway.
In 2006, she graced the cover of Vogue Enfants, a version of the magazine focused specifically on children’s fashion.
That single photograph launched her into international stardom, where she was quickly crowned “the most beautiful girl in the world.”
Image credits: Swan Gallet/Getty Images
By age 10, Thylane was already involved in controversy. The model appeared in Vogue Enfants once again, but this time styled in adult clothing and makeup. At the time, critics expressed their worry over what they saw as the objectification of a child.
Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images
The label made her a household name, but it also fueled constant accusations that her beauty was unnatural, as some chalked the changes she naturally went through as she grew up to plastic surgery.
In 2018, while in the process of launching her own fashion label, she called for those in the media to stop referring to her as “the most beautiful girl,” feeling the title had started doing more damage than good to her image.
Thylane’s fans have come to value her openness and honesty about her struggles growing up in the spotlight
Image credits: thylaneblondeau
Over the years, the model has attracted a fanbase beyond her childhood fame.
In particular, her followers value the way she’s been open about the struggles she has faced behind the glamour.
For instance, in 2021, she revealed on Instagram that she had undergone multiple surgeries for ovarian cysts.
Image credits: thylaneblondeau
She recounted how one cyst had gone as far as to “explode in [her] stomach” in 2020, forcing her into emergency surgery.
Months later, she returned to doctors after pain persisted, only to be told it was “all in [her] head.”
When she sought a second opinion, specialists discovered a cyst more than five centimeters wide pressing against her ovary. Another emergency operation followed.
“From this experience I’ve learned that when your body hurts, don’t let it slide,” she said. “Any pain, even the little ones, can hide something way more important.”
Netizens kept discussing her appearance, with some going as far as to say she had “aged poorly”
Image credits: thylaneblondeau
Despite her success and her openness, Blondeau remains subject to the same scrutiny that has followed her since childhood.
“She’s beautiful. She just doesn’t look happy,” one user remarked, while another dismissed her outright: “Beautiful child, not so as an adult.”
Image credits: thylaneblondeau
Others went further, with one writing, “She was a cute kid. Now she looks like a decent looking young woman looking for attention. Definitely not a model.”
Image credits: thylaneblondeau
Some chose to focus on her expression, reducing her appearance to what they called a “sour face” or having “resting b**ch face.”
“She’s not going to look the same now, most people change when they get older,” a fan argued. “It’s unfair to judge her, she didn’t ask to be made a spectacle of at such a young age.”
“She peaked as a child!”: The discussion surrounding the model’s appearance remains unchanged
