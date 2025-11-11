Stunning Sand Sculpture Of A Life-Size Elephant Playing Chess With A Mouse

An elephant playing chess with a mouse? Yup, you read that correctly! Just recently world renowned sculptor (mostly known for carving pumpkins), Ray Villafane, teamed up with artist Sue Beatrice to create an astonishing sand sculpture of a nine foot life-size elephant named Chessie Trunkston playing chess with a field mouse named Hershel Higginbottom.
Sue even came up with a cute story to go with the sculpture:
“There was a young elephant named Chessie
who ate peanuts but was very messy
when a mouse had him beat
and with no way to cheat
he made one last move and compressed him”
The fun and super detailed sculpture is on display under the Sanderson Lincoln Pavillion in downtown Carefree, Arizona until August, so keep that in mind if you’re in the area!
More info: Ray Villafane , Sue Beatrice (h/t: twistedsifter.com)
