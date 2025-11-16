Hey Pandas, Have You’ve Ever Had A Vision Of Someone In Your Dreams, About Someone You Loved? And Did It Come True? (Closed)

My grandma recently passed away, and I believe she’s been sending me these warnings through my dreams. They’re mostly about my favorite teacher, somehow. Firat I saw her telling me her husband passed away, then I hear my grandma’s voice say, “Look out for her,” and then an image of my teacher, then just last night in dream I saw her in a hospital, very very weak. She couldn’t even speak.
#1
I had an aunt that committed suicide before i was born, and sometimes i get dreams of her laughing and saying that she is happy where she is. I wish i could have met her as all the stories ive been told of her show her as an amazing spunky person
