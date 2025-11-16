Hey Pandas, Have You’ve Ever Had A Vision Of Someone In Your Dreams, About Someone You Loved? And Did It Come True? (Closed)

by

My grandma recently passed away, and I believe she’s been sending me these warnings through my dreams. They’re mostly about my favorite teacher, somehow. Firat I saw her telling me her husband passed away, then I hear my grandma’s voice say, “Look out for her,” and then an image of my teacher, then just last night in dream I saw her in a hospital, very very weak. She couldn’t even speak.

#1

I had an aunt that committed suicide before i was born, and sometimes i get dreams of her laughing and saying that she is happy where she is. I wish i could have met her as all the stories ive been told of her show her as an amazing spunky person

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
What We Learned from The DuckTales Season 3 Trailer
3 min read
Oct, 14, 2020
I Put Houses Into Places They Don’t Belong In (17 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
12 of the Saddest Character Deaths in TV History
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2013
Artist Captures The Heartbreaking Reality Of The Bangladesh National Zoo (15 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
The Most Addictive TV Commercial Jingles Right Now
3 min read
Feb, 12, 2017
Guy Asks If Other Dogs Poop In Weird Positions Like His Pooch Does, Receives 35 Pics That Answer His Question
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.