Commander Kelly Grayson (Adrianne Palicki) is unarguably the deuteragonist in The Orville. She is ready to go to any length to keep the crew safe and as the First Officer aboard the USS Orville, she works closely with Captain Ed Mercer (Seth MacFarlane), her ex-husband. Despite their chaotic relationship, the former couple accomplished great things on their missions.
Portrayed by American Palicki, Commander Kelly Grayson is one of the bravest and most responsible among the crew members. She grew up having big dreams of finding love, becoming a ship captain, and making the galaxy a better place. Commander Grayson did find love but she lost it when she cheated on her ex husband; however, together onboard The Orville, she works to repair their relationship. Kelly Grayson is a member of the Planetary Union where she works to keep the galaxy safe.
Ed Mercer Would Not Be The Captain of The Orville Without Kelly Grayson
Before he was tapped to take the reins as the captain of The Orville, Captain Edward “Ed” Mercer (Seth MacFarlane) was still nursing his dreams of commanding his own ship by the time he turns 40. However, his crashed marriage took a toll on him and sent him on a rough path. Ed had found his wife, Kelly Grayson in bed with a Retepsian which led to their divorce, inciting an emotional crisis in him that lasted a whole year. Instead of the vibrant up-and-coming officer, Ed became indifferent to his duties, going to work with a hangover most times.
Despite his attitude to work, Mercer was informed that he will assume the role of the commanding officer aboard The Orville. Unbeknownst to him, his ex-wife influenced the decision to give him the elevated position. Commander Grayson made a personal request to Admiral Halsey (Victor Garber) to give Mercer the top job and keep her involvement confidential. Aside from her conviction that Mercer actually deserves the position despite his brief setbacks, Grayson stepped in to help him bounce back in order to atone for her sins of cheating on him. She also asked to be made the ship’s first officer, a position that will see her work closely with Mercer. Despite the occasional tension that came with working with the ex-husband she cheated on, Grayson and Mercer make a good team.
Kelly Grayson Always Goes Above and Beyond for the Crew
As an officer, Commander Grayson believes it’s her job to worry about her team and protect the galaxy, tasks she accomplishes by embarking on many missions. As such, she has been captured and imprisoned by the enemy on several occasions. Kelly gets along with the team with a few hiccups every now and then. She particularly gets along quite well with Alara Kitan (Halston Sage) the former Chief of Security on The Orville, Talla Keyali (Jessica Szohr) who replaced Alara on the ship, and Dr. Claire Finn (Penny Johnson Jerald)
She also has a cordial relationship with Bortus (Peter Macon) but disapproves of the whole Moclan culture which Bortus upholds. Grayson openly admits her hatred for Klyden’s (Chad L. Coleman) misogyny and how he disrespects the female gender. As expected, she initially had a chaotic relationship with is her ex-husband, Captain Ed Mercer. However, with Mercer as the captain and Grayson his first officer, they try to maintain mutual respect for each other to be able able to accomplish their missions. Their relationship has grown affably since reuniting on The Orville.
Set about 400 years in the future, The Orville follows Grayson and her crew as they thrive through the dangers of outer space and deal with their personal problems. Kelly Grayson is known to go out of her way for the team. She is responsible for saving The Orville in the Battle of Epsilon 2 after planting a redwood seed in a quantum accelerator. Commander Grayson also led her team on a dangerous mission to recruit Krill in the Battle of Earth, turning the tide in favor of the Union. From being kidnaped, captured, and imprisoned, there is no denying that Commander Kelly Grayson has selflessly worked for the crew of the USS Orville.
