The Cast of “The Orville” and the Projects That Defined Their Careers

During the premiere of its first season, The Orville was critically panned by critics, but the show eventually grew on viewers, now becoming one of the most popular comedy-drama shows on TV. Currently on its third season, The Orville tells the story of the crew of the starship USS Orville, led by Captain Ed Mercer. The series is heavily inspired by Star Trek.
Ratings for its latest season have been astoundingly positive, a far cry from the negative reviews it received during its first season. Decider‘s Johnny Loftus wrote about the show: “This is a new, third season of a show that’s steadily found a following over its somewhat wayward journey, and to have these characters return with some seasoning in their lives is a welcome gift for fans who always stuck with The Orville.” Jessie Gender wrote of the show: “While still pulling from the storytelling conventions of Star Trek: The Next Generation, and all the positives and negatives that comes with it, this season’s premiere showcases that The Orville has taken a bold step forward in confidence and maturity.”
Needless to say, The Orville is a show worth watching. And while the storyline alone should be enough to get you streaming this series, the show won’t be as successful without its illustrious cast, many of whom have worked on major hits prior to joining the show. If you’ve ever wondered about the cast of the show and where you might have seen them before, look no further. Here’s the cast of The Orville and the popular projects they’ve been involved in the past.
Ed (Seth MacFarlane)
Aside from playing the lead character, Ed Mercer, in The Orville, Seth MacFarlane also serves as the show’s creator. MacFarlane is perhaps best known for his work on the animated TV series Family Guy, a show that has been on the air since 1999. He also voices Peter and Stewie Griffin in the series. MacFarlane followed up his Family Guy success with another animated comedy, titled American Dad! He’s also been involved in moviemaking, having worked on blockbusters like Ted and A Million Ways To Die In The West. Currently, aside from his work on The Orville, he’s actively working on a TV series based on Ted, which would serve as a prequel to the films.
Kelly (Adrianne Palicki)
Adrianne Palicki plays Kelly Grayson in The Orville. Before joining the series, Palicki was best known for her starring role as Tyra Collette in the sports drama series Friday Night Lights, which ran from 2006 to 2011. She also appeared in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as Bobbi Morse. Palicki also has an active movie career. She was on John Wick, S.W.A.T.: Under Siege, It’s Supposed To Be Easy, and With/In: Volume 2.
Claire (Penny Johnson Jerald)
Penny Johnson Jerald plays Doctor Claire Finn in The Orville. Most fans would recognize Jerald from her role as Capt. Victoria Gates in another hit series, Castle. She was a lead character on the show from its fourth to seventh season. On film, Jerald had a voice role in the photorealistic remake of the Disney movie The Lion King, which saw her working alongside Beyonce, James Earl Jones, and Donald Glover.
Gordon (Scott Grimes)
Scott Grimes portrays Lieutenant Gordon Malloy in The Orville. Grimes is a TV veteran, having starred in two ’90s TV shows, Party of Five and Goode Behavior. He also starred in ER as Dr. Archie Morris, appearing in the medical drama for 112 episodes. Grimes started working with Seth MacFarlane in the latter’s animated series American Dad!, where he voices Steve Smith as well as other characters. He has since had roles in other MacFarland projects, including The Orville, Family Guy, and the upcoming series Ted.
Bortus (Peter Macon)
Peter Macon plays Lieutenant Commander Bortus in The Orville. A veteran theater actor, The Orville is his first main role on TV, but fans of theater might recognize him for his work on different stage productions across the United States.
Alara (Halston Sage)
Halston Sage plays Lieutenant Alara Kitan in The Orville. The young actress first gained popularity for her starring role in the Nickelodeon TV show How To Rock, which was quickly followed with another lead role in the NBC thriller Crisis. Currently, alongside The Orville, Sage appears as Ainsley Whitly in Prodigal Son.
John (J. Lee)
J. Lee plays Lieutenant Commander John LaMarr in The Orville. Lee first worked in minor voice roles in MacFarland’s animated properties before being able to snag a lead role in The Orville.
Isaac (Mark Jackson)
Mark Jackson portrays Isaac, the ship’s science and engineering officer, in The Orville. His biggest role prior to joining the show was as Gavin Peacock in the British medical soap opera The Royal Today, a character he played for two episodes.
Talla (Jessica Szohr)
Jessica Szohr started appearing as a lead character in The Orville in its second season, playing Lieutenant Commander Talla Keyali. She played a starring role in the hit teen drama Gossip Girl from 2007 to 2012, portraying Vanessa Abrams. She also starred in the short-lived USA Network drama series Complications.
Charly (Anne Winters)
Anne Winters plays Ensign Charly Burke in The Orville. She played lead roles in Tyrant, Wicked City, Cruel Intentions, Zac & Mia, and Grand Hotel, before landing her most prominent role yet in The Orville. Additionally, she portrayed Chloe Rice in the controversial Netflix series 13 Reasons Why.