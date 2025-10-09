Woman Giving Birth On Twitch Livestream Sparks Heated Debate

In one of the most surreal moments on Twitch this year, popular streamer Fandy decided to broadcast her home birth live to tens of thousands of viewers.
The stream, which lasted over eight hours, showed the creator going through labor in an inflatable pool before eventually welcoming her daughter, Luna, on camera.
While many congratulated her, others couldn’t believe what they had just witnessed.
The streamer shared every moment of her labor on camera
As her water broke, Fandy, who is best known for her World of Warcraft, Overwatch, League of Legends, and Just Chatting streams, went live, letting more than 30,000 viewers tune in to her labor.
According to Dexerto, the popular content creator continued chatting with her audience as contractions began, even cracking jokes in between the pain.
“I’ve waited forever for her. Get the hell out already,” Fandy joked at one point.
Throughout the livestream, fans flooded her chat with messages of encouragement and disbelief.
Others even expressed concerns about whether Twitch’s content guidelines allowed births to happen during a livestream.
Twitch’s CEO appeared in the chat during the event, offering well-wishes to the new mother, according to the Daily Dot.
“Fandy, best of luck and congratulations. Wishing you the best in this journey,” the Twitch CEO wrote, seemingly confirming that the platform had no issue with the stream staying live.
The livestream featured Fandy, who was surrounded by loved ones, laboring in an inflatable pool.
The streamer could be heard screaming as she pushed her newborn out amid cheers and encouragement from her friends.
Moments later, the baby was born. She was named Luna, and her first moments in the world were caught on camera. A doctor was on standby to ensure that everything was going well.
Fellow streamers watched live and reacted in real time to Fandy’s labor and birth
Other creators joined in, streaming their reactions to Fandy’s broadcast. Popular streamer Vanillamace cheered Fandy on while cracking jokes.
“Let that thing slide out like a [expletive] Thanksgiving ham!” The streamer exclaimed, prompting laughter across social media.
Meanwhile, FaZe and several of his streamer friends could be heard reacting as the camera panned to the newborn Luna after she was born. “She’s so cute!” one yelled.
But not everyone was celebrating. Creator Devonte voiced what many others were thinking.
“Streamers need to be stopped. Bro, turn off the camera,” he said while watching the broadcast unfold.
His reaction was quickly shared widely on social media, becoming the shorthand sentiment for the backlash to Fandy’s controversial broadcast.
“You gotta unplug sometimes…..this is wildly inappropriate,” wrote one commenter.
While Fandy’s labor was broadcast to the internet, the stream was actually pretty careful not to show any footage that was too graphic or intimate in nature.
Fandy has been streaming since 2015, and she has become one of the internet’s most well-known streamers.
Over her time on Twitch, she has garnered an impressive 370,000 followers.
The internet is split about Fandy’s broadcast over privacy and concerns about boundaries
As clips from the stream spread across platforms, debate erupted over whether livestreaming a birth crossed a line.
Some viewers called it a beautiful display of motherhood that helped normalize something often hidden from public view.
“It was super beautiful and incredible to watch,” one fan wrote on X.
“She had approval to stream this and didn’t show anything graphic. What a cool thing to do in one of the hardest moments of her life.”
Others, however, found the idea unsettling. “That… seems weird to stream,” another commenter said.
“It’s an extremely personal and private thing to air live for anybody to see. What if your daughter, in 15–18 years, finds this and learns about it? She will probably be weirded out.”
On TikTok, one user joked, “Imagine being born and someone put in chat ‘I was here,’” while another compared the situation to “a real-life Truman Show.”
The conversation soon shifted toward the ethics of exposing a newborn to millions of strangers online.
“Children deserve rights,” one viewer wrote.
“This includes privacy and dignity. The fact that this baby was exploited for content the moment it was born should be disturbing.”
