Team USA Women’s Hockey Stars Refuse White House Invite Following Trump’s Controversial Remark

What would normally have been a celebratory visit has instead sparked a nationwide debate over politics and patriotism, as Team USA women’s hockey stars reportedly declined a White House invitation from President Donald Trump.
Trump had invited the Winter Olympic gold medal-winning team to attend his State of the Union address on Tuesday, February 24.
The refusal stirred strong reactions online, as it followed a wave of public backlash over controversial comments Trump made during a call with the gold medal-winning men’s hockey team.
“You insult them, turn around and invite them as an afterthought then expect them to ‘attend’? I’m glad they gave him the big [no],” one social media user wrote.
The conclusion of the Winter Olympics has sparked heated controversy involving the Team USA women’s hockey team and President Donald Trump
Image credits: EyesWideOpen/Getty Images
On Sunday, February 22, President Donald Trump called the men’s hockey team in their locker room following their historic gold medal victory over Canada.
Team USA secured its first Olympic gold medal in 46 years, with the game-winning goal scored by Jack Hughes.
The congratulatory call was reportedly facilitated by FBI Director Kash Patel, who was present in the locker room following the team’s win.
Image credits: marcorubino/stock.adobe.com
During the call, Trump jokingly remarked about having to invite the women’s team to the White House as well.
He was heard saying, “Unbelievable. You were all unbelievable! That team is pretty good you played.”
“I’ll tell you what, I just told my people two minutes ago, I said, we’re giving the State of the Union speech on Tuesday night. We could send a military plane or something. But if you would like to [attend], it’s the coolest night.”
Image credits: Olympics
Trump continued, “The nice thing about being president is I can tell you, you don’t have to worry about the weather or landing. We don’t care if it’s snowing, or if it’s the worst blizzard, you’ll be sailing through that sucker just like you did on the ice today. We’ll do the White House the next day. We’ll just have some fun. We have medals for you guys.”
The 79-year-old president concluded by saying, “I must tell you, we’re going to have to bring the women’s team. You do know that. I do believe I’d probably would be impeached [if the women’s team wasn’t invited].”
In the wake of these remarks, the women’s team formally declined the invitation to the White House.
The women’s hockey team declined the 79-year-old president’s invitation to attend his State of the Union address on Tuesday, February 24
Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr
In a public statement released yesterday, February 23, the team said, “We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal–winning U.S. Women’s Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement.”
“Due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate. They were honored to be included and are grateful for the acknowledgment.”
The decision quickly split the internet, with some critics calling it “unprofessional,” while others voiced strong support for the athletes.
Image credits: Jiang Qiming/China News Service/Getty Images
One supporter wrote, “That’s how you do it. These ladies are the real patriots.”
Another added, “I am so proud of the women’s US hockey team for standing up for what is right and just. They have great backbone and convictions. Trump made a joke about having to invite… If I was them I wouldn’t have gone whether I had time or not.”
“The idea of spending time w/ him does not have the universal appeal he thinks it does,” a third user sarcastically quipped.
Some praised the women for “standing up for themselves,” while others criticized them for “missing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity”
“Thank you ladies. All us women are getting tired of him dissing us – I am proud of you for standing up to him!” one commenter said, while others added, “Evidently, the women’s team has more integrity than the men’s team.”
“Of course they did. They won a gold medal for their country and got laughed at by their president and the men’s team. I am so happy to see they have pride. It was the right decision.”
However, others argued that the team should have attended.
Image credits: Olympics
“He was obviously being humorous about the women’s team. Geez people, lighten up! And if the women’s team declines, then that’s their choice,” one user commented.
Another said, “If the PRESIDENT personnly invite’s you to the STATE OF THE UNION then guess what??? YOU GO!”
A third user, in agreement, wrote, “If you’re grateful like you say you are than YOU GO. I will never watch any of these so called player’s ever again after how badly they have treated President Trump. I won’t forget.”
The controversy erupted after Trump made a remark about the women’s hockey team following their Olympic gold win, which ended an 8 year drought
Image credits: EyesWideOpen/Getty Images
“How many times do these women think they will receive a presidential invitation to attend a SOTU address? Regrettable decision.”
As the drama unfolded online, an anonymous person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press that the women’s team declined the invitation due to scheduling conflicts.
According to the source, “the women’s players didn’t learn of the invite until late Sunday night,” making a last-minute change to their travel and competition schedule “difficult.”
Image credits: Olympics
Reportedly, the team had already been scheduled to return to the U.S. on Monday evening, February 23, and many athletes were set to resume competition as the NHL regular season restarts on Wednesday, February 25, while the Professional Women’s Hockey League resumes play on Thursday, February 26.
While the women’s team will not attend, several members of the men’s team, including forward Matthew Tkachuk, confirmed they would be present at the State of the Union address.
“They should be stripped of their medals… Their president supports them. They should reciprocate 100% or forego their medals…” wrote one netizen
