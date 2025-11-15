Hey Pandas, What Is The Most Emotional Thing You Have Ever Done? (Closed)

Try to make me cry!!! I have had some bad experiences and I was wondering what yours are!
#1
I was fighting with my parents and so I didn’t know what I really did and don’t know why, because you know how when you’re really sad you don’t know what you’re doing anymore? That’s me. I ran out of the house and texted my friend to pick me up. I told them about it and they allowed me to stay at their house for the night. The next day, my parents texted me a huge apology and took me back.
#2
My sad story; (just a warning, might be triggering for some people!) I was teased by my classmates in primary school, but I tried not to let it bother me. But, when I was 8 up until recently, I was in a toxic relationship, which this boy, lets call him Ali. I can’t decide who was worse… I had a lot of problems with my anger (still do) and I often took it out on him, but he made horrible jokes about being gay. In my last year at primary, I started to self-harm. I was really bad at first, but then it stopped for a while. Unfortunately, soon after, we went into lockdown. I was really struggling with my mental health, and I started self-harming again. About a month into lockdown, I tried to strangle myself. I was also in another very toxic relationship with my best friend, lets call her Lisa. She would talk about me behind my back all the time. It was like she was two different people – when she was with me she’d be a bit mean but generally nice, but in public she usually ignored me. Anyway, I told Lisa about the suicide attempt, but in my foolishness I told her it was 3 months before. I get the feeling she didn’t believe me…
I had another toxic best friend.. lets call her Amy. She was best friends with Lisa, and they always ganged up on me. I told her about the self-harm, but recently in gym, she said ‘no offence Cara, but I saw your wrist and there was nothing on it’. She basically just accused me of faking it. I’m still young, this was all only recently, but I’ve tried to kill myself about 10 times now.
Also, Amy, after I asked her to use they/them pronouns when talking about me, called me a ‘it’.
I’d just like to say, I know I’m young but I have a amazing boyfriend now. His name is Zac and he has been so helpful! I also have a awesome best friend, Luisa. They have been nothing but kind.
#3
mine is i have always been afraid of the dark and i was not able to walk. i took a break from YouTube for a while, and now i feel much better!
Also, i was homeless for 1 year then i meet Nate and 12 years later i’m married with 2 children a dog, and i nice house!! i am happy to be blessed!!
Finally, my dad had covid, and then i got news my sister ran away, and 1 month later they found her working for a orphanage and all the children where happy with her there!!!
#4
Let a child go to heaven, and taking care of her resting place on a regular basis. Not just for her, but for her visitors.
#5
I had to let a dieing dog (her name is holly) to go with mom and die. This was when i was 8 or 7
#6
My Japanese grandfather passed away (in Japan). Due to religion & tradition, he had to stay in the house, on his futon (daily dry ice replacement to keep him from not rotting), until a monk can determine what day he can be cremated. I arrived from US to Japan to attend his funeral. When I arrived at my grandmother’s house, it looked like he was peacefully sleeping on his futon. That’s not even the emotional part! During the funeral service, it is tradition to have the immediate family dress his dead body in his coffin before he is cremated. I had to put on a sort of glove to his cold stiff hands. As if that wasn’t emotional enough, AFTER he was cremated, immediate family had to pick the large pieces of bone from his ashes and put them in the urn with chopsticks…and you CANNOT drop the piece or it is bad luck. That was the most emotional part – to see him in his body, then to have to pick up his bone fragments from the ashes.
