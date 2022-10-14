Dwayne Johnson Definitely Wants To Make A Black Adam vs. Superman Movie

Will we get to see Black Adam vs. Superman in the future?
The hype for Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam significantly increased when it was revealed that Henry Cavill’s Superman would indeed appear in the film. Actually, there hasn’t been an exact confirmation yet, but Black Adam is turning into a Spider-Man: No Way Home situation, where mostly everyone knows the big secret – in Spider-Man’s case, the return of Tobey McGuire and Andrew Garfield versions of Spider-Man – but the studio has yet to release any images or videos over Henry Cavill’s appearance within the film.
If Cavill is truly in the film, then this is clever marketing. It gets people excited about Black Adam and even curious about Superman’s role in the film. Dwayne Johnson hasn’t been silent about wanting the DC hero in the film, with numerous reports claiming that Cavill and Warner Brothers were in talks. Cavill’s time in the DCEU has been in question following the failure of Joss Whedon’s Justice League.
Fans had been clamoring for a Man of Steel II; The first film made a healthy $668 million worldwide, making it the biggest solo Superman film to date. Fans clearly like Cavill as the infamous hero; however, it does appear that politics have gotten in the way of the actor dawning the blue and red suit again.
One of the biggest reasons is that Warner Brothers wants to steer clear away from Zack Snyder’s vision of the DCEU. The problem with this notion is that nearly every other DC character that was introduced under Zack Snyder is still being used currently. In fact, Jason Mamoa will return in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Ezra Miller’s Flash, and Ben Affleck’s Batman will also star in the upcoming Flash movie. It’s surely a confusing message, but other reasons behind-the-scenes have kept Cavill away from playing Superman again.
Johnson told CinemaBlend that “the whole point” of bringing Black Adam to the world of movies is that he hopes the studio greenlights a Black Adam vs. Superman movie. Now the key thing here is that Johnson isn’t confirming that Black Adam vs. Superman will be made. That all depends on the box office performance of the titular anti-hero.
“I have been saying for some time, there’s a new era in the DC Universe that’s about to begin,” Johnson said. “And what I meant by that was introducing a brand new character. It’s not a sequel, not an existing IP. It was… you know, Black Adam. Two years ago the world had no idea who he was. We did, but not the rest of the masses out there. What I really meant by, “This is a new era in the DC Universe,’ is listening to the fans. And doing our best to give the fans what they want.”
If Deadline‘s opening weekend projections are correct, then it’s certainly possible that fans will get what they want. Black Adam is expected to open somewhere between $65M – $70 million opening weekend. This is great news, of course, the second weekend is also a crucial factor. Even if fans flock to the film and the tracking numbers turn out to be true, if fans don’t like the film then Black Adam could easily end up being a failure. For example, critics weren’t too thrilled with Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice, but the movie still saw a huge turnout by opening with a $170.1 million domestic opening.
Unfortunately, the second weekend was steep, dropping a historic 69%. Batman vs. Superman made a strong $872.2 million worldwide, but it would’ve likely made it into the billion-dollar club had fans truly loved the first meeting between Batman and Superman. We’ll surely see what happens with Black Adam, but if all goes well, it would be great to see these two titans clash on the big screen.