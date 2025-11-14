30 Dog Photos Before & After Their Life-Changing Adoption

There is still good in this world. Good dogs, I mean. And it’s our job to protect them. One of the best ways to show compassion to our four-legged best friends is to adopt those in need.
About 3.3 million dogs end up in animal shelters across the United States every year, and about 670K of them are euthanized. While these numbers are heartbreaking, the latter has been steadily declining. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) says that is one of the main reasons why there is an increase in the percentage of animals adopted.
The subreddit r/BeforeNAfterAdoption is the perfect proof of rising dog adoption rates. It has over 274K members, many of which post pictures, revealing the spectacular transformations their adorable dogs have gone through. Scroll down to check these before and after photos out and fire up Bored Panda‘s equally touching posts about rescue pets here and here. It’s incredible to see what love can do.
#1 A Korean Family Rescued This Golden From A Breeding Facility. Went From 15 Lbs To A Healthy 60 Lbs
Image source: vo_xv
#2 My Gorgeous Pupper With Her Puppies Before I Adopted Her And Now 3.5 Years Later
Image source: fitnessjunky12
#3 Meet Anna! She Was Living On The Streets Of Italy Before My Mom Brought Her To Germany. Now She’s Happy And Loves Her Buddy Iluq
Image source: Pawlii
#4 The Shelter I Volunteer For Has Incredible Before And After’s
Image source: shelavesit
#5 Amazing How Love Changes Someone
Image source: MiserablePandas
#6 We Found Her Infested With Fleas On The Curb 3 Months Ago. Her Name Is Sky And She Likes The Rain.
Image source: imgur.com
#7 From A Severe Case Of Mange And Dumpster Diving In The Streets Of San Antonio To 3 Months Later Loving Life, Growing, And Learning Sign Language! Meet Our Deaf Dog, Rue!
Image source: Beemorriscats
#8 I Broke The Rules And Took Something From An Abandoned Church
Image source: WhyULyein
#9 No One Wanted To Adopt Him Because Of His Cropped Ears And “Scary” Looking Face. He Had Stopped Eating At The Pound And Was Severely Underweight. Now Bronco Is Healthy, Always Smiling, And Loved By Everyone He Meets
Image source: briscoleg
#10 When We Met Her In The Shelter My Daughter Immediately Started Whispering In Her Ear “Your Okay, We’ll Take You Home And Keep You Safe, We Love You Already”
Image source: Rennegader
#11 I Adopted 13 Year Old Phyllis One Year Ago Today! She Came In Emaciated, Flea Anemic And With A 5 Lb Tumour On Her Side. No One Thought She Was Going To Make It And Here We Are One Year Later! Happy Adoption Day, My Little Philly Cheesesteak!
Image source: zenmin75
#12 Adoption Day vs. Today. She Has Come A Long Way And Is Spoiled Rotten
Image source: lisa0505050505
#13 New Foster Pup Nic, She’s Come So Far Already!
Image source: shelavesit
#14 This Is Ruthie, Our 16yr Old Chihuahua Mix. December Close To Death In The Shelter Compared To Now. Old Dogs Are Worth Adopting Too!
Image source: imgur.com
#15 Gus Gus Was Saved From The Meat Trade In China. He Just Moved Into His Forever Home And Now Gets To Spend His Vacations In Tahoe
Image source: Forrestjung
#16 Rambo Was Left Behind By His Family And Found Tied Inside A Dark Shed By The New Owners. Here’s His Before And After
Image source: ilikerocks19
#17 Timmy Was Hit Over The Head With A Blunt Object By His Racing Trainer. After Surgery To Repair His Broken Skull, Therapy To Help Him Regain Proper Use Of His Legs And Plenty Of Tlc He Was Rehomed And Lived Everyday To The Fullest!
Image source: CanidaeLycaon
#18 I Found Her 4 Years Ago, Covered In Blisters, No Hair And Starved… Who Knew She’d Be The Love Of My Life. She’s The Greatest
Image source: Bananalexa22
#19 Lucia, Right After She Was Rescued From A Hoarder. You Couldn’t Touch Her. Curious But Terrified. Fast Forward 2 Years She’s Fluffy And Fat And Happy
Image source: fifidelia
#20 Rescued A Skeleton And Ended Up With This Sweet Girl Who Is Always Smiling
Image source: 62smith52
#21 Rescued Last Night, Settled In 2 Hours Later And Slept With Me All Night
Image source: The-Jumpseat
#22 This Is Dobby! She Came Into My Life A Few Months Ago After Terrible Neglect From Her Previous Owners. With Some Love And Care (And A Lot Of Food) She Has Turned Into A Whole New Dog! She Is My Everything
Image source: icracknuts
#23 My Next-Door Neighbors Abandoned Their Dog And Got A New Puppy. She Was In The Shelter For A Full Month Before I Realized What Happened. This Is Missy In The Shelter, And When She Realized She’s Never Going Back
Image source: punkassbitch6969
#24 Barkley, Rescued From The Streets Of Puerto Rico And Loved Back To Health
Image source: imgur.com
#25 Our Pug Had A Hard Start To Life. Raised By A Trucker Who Couldn’t Take Care Of Him And Get Him The Treatment He Needed. Then A Vet Who Didn’t Diagnose Him Correctly. Now He’s A Healthy Stud-Muffin!
Image source: LichVader69
#26 This Is Dex. He Fought For His Life After Having Been Left For Dead On The Streets Of Austin. After 10 Weeks Of Being Nursed Back To Health By Pug Rescue Austin, We Were Lucky Enough To Adopt Him In Our Loving Home
Image source: ihatejackblack234
#27 This Is Casey, A Senior Who Was Used For Breeding Then Dumped On The Roadside With A Very Large Tumor & A Blind Eye
Image source: Patientnine
#28 Took In This Sweet Angel When I Heard She Was About To Be Tossed In The Garbage By A Breeder For Being A Runt. Four Months Later, And Yumi Is The Most Playful, Loving, Healthy Gal
Image source: Jingles46
#29 Ruth Was Used For Breeding And Then Dumped. She Had Soft, Tender Paws From Being Locked Up All The Time And Was Found Tied To A Fence In The July Heat. I Was Honestly A Little Afraid At First But She Is So Docile And Sweet. She Was Adopted By People Who Love And Spoil Her. Her Face Says Everything
Image source: doublecheeseburger
#30 Suffering From Mange And Unable To Take Care Of Her Puppies To Romping In The Cascade Mountains And A Closet Full Of Bandanas In Every Color
Image source: quinoapatra
#31 This Guy Walked Into Our Hotel In Nepal And Never Checked Out
Image source: greenmangolassi
