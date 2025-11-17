Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of Your Bookshelf (Closed)

by

I would love to see what your bookshelves look like.

#1 So Many Books, So Little Time

#2 Does This Count As A Bookcase? Comes With A Curious Kitty

#3 At The Schoolhouse

#4 My Academic Man-Cave Home Office

#5 My Bookshelves Are Always Messy

#6 Thought I Would Add My Harry Potter Shelf

#7 My Libeary

#8 It’s Not Much But It’s Mine

#9 One Of 3. These Are The Books I Like To Have Close. Unless They’re Pocket Books, In Which Case They Live In The Bookcase Upstairs

#10 Surrounded!

#11 Technically My Books Other Than Manga Are On A Different Shelf, But I Really Wanted To Show Off My Legos

#12 Little Piece Of Heaven

#13 Family, Knowledge, History. 💕

#14 More Needs To Be Added

#15 All My Favourites

#16 Pounce’s Harry Potter Bookshelf

#17 We Are Book People, Not Dining Room People Haha

#18 Bookshelves In A Dining Nook

#19 My Little Reading Nook In My Room. I Restock It From My Library When I Finish The Books. Going To Redo It Soon 🐾

#20 My Small Cabin Book Shelf

#21 2 Of 3

#22 Stuffed To The Brim!

#23 My Bookshelf

#24 Bookish Dreams

#25 :)

#26 My Happy Place

#27 I’ve More But These Are My Favourite

#28 Still Unpacking The Library

#29 A Section Of My Favorite Shelf

#30 Small Planty Office And Shelves

#31 This Is 1 Of Eight Bookshelves I Have In My House… We Have A Lot Of Books. (Haven’t Cleaned It Up In A While)

#32 Inspiration Next To My Desk

#33 My Shelf, Added All The Paint Splats Myself

#34 I Have Too Many Stuffed Animals

#35 Kinda Messy, But The Cleanest It Can Get

#36 Artbook Collection

#37 Not Just For Books :)

#38 Where I Keep Some Of My Favorite Books From When I Was Younger

#39 My Wife Removed Our Unused Wetbar And Added Awesome Library Wall!

#40 My Uncle’s Bookshelf. Go Packers!

#41 Upcycled IKEA And Homemade Book Cases📖❤️

Patrick Penrose
