After Responding To Plastic Surgery Rumors, Lindsay Lohan Stuns Fans With New Makeup-Free Selfies

What is Lindsay Lohan’s secret? The internet desperately wanted to know after her latest makeup-free selfies online.
For a long time, the 39-year-old actress has been fending off rumors about undergoing extensive plastic surgery for her appearance.
Her natural glow in her latest pictures reminded fans that she didn’t need layers of makeup to slay.
The internet desperately asked for Lindsay Lohan’s skincare secrets after her latest makeup-free selfies
Image credits: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
“Hello gorgeous,” fans gushed upon seeing Lindsay’s flawless skin in her Instagram post.
She was dressed in her pajamas and seemed ready to dive into bed for a good night’s rest.
Image credits: Lindsay Lohan
“Fresh face and ready for bed!” she wrote in the caption.
While fans, including Paris Hilton, cheered her on, naysayers refused to believe that her glowing skin was the result of “green tea and olive oil.”
“Fresh face and ready for bed!” she wrote alongside the below photo
Image credits: Lindsay Lohan
“Where’d all your freckles go?” one asked, while another wrote, “Drop your plastic surgeon’s name.”
“Surgeon needs a Nobel prize!” another said.
Image credits: Lindsay Lohan
“You look fantastic, but please stop trying to tell us that this is the result of green tea and olive oil on your skin. You have a completely different face now like a completely different face,” read one comment.
Another said, “Her surgeon should be publicly honored wow… I want what she had lol.”
Netizens found it hard to believe that the actress hadn’t undergone a facelift
Image credits: Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay, who was only 12 years old when she starred in her first film The Parent Trap (1998), is no stranger to public scrutiny over her looks.
Netizens were convinced she’d undergone a facelift or other extensive procedures to alter her looks.
Image credits: Lindsay Lohan
While the Mean Girls star has admitted to using Botox, she has denied ever undergoing a facelift.
“The second she looks any different, they assume she had her face lifted at 37 or 38, that she ripped apart this or that. It’s so mean,” Lindsay’s publicist said in a joint interview with Elle in May.
Image credits: Lindsay Lohan
“I’m like, when? With what time? Where?” Lindsay quipped.
Elsewhere in the interview, she spoke extensively about her skincare secrets.
The Freaky Friday actress has long been fending off rumors about undergoing extensive plastic surgery
Image credits: Lindsay Lohan
“I drink this juice every morning. It’s like carrot, ginger, lemon, olive oil, apple. I also drink a lot of green tea, a lot of water,” she told the outlet.
“I’m a big pickled beets person, so I put them in almost everything,” she added.
Image credits: Lindsay Lohan
She called her skin care “very specific” and has been testing out different serums.
“Also, I’m a big believer in ice-cold water on your face when you wake up,” she added. “I drink lemon juice a lot; I also put tons of chia seeds in my water. Eye patches, I do every morning. I’m into lasers.”
Ice-cold water, lemon juice, and eye patches are part of the Hollywood star’s skincare regimen
Image credits: Lindsay Lohan
The Freaky Friday actress said she has dreams of having her own beauty line some day.
“It’s taking a long time because I’m very specific, because I’m crazy about my skin and health,” she said.
Lindsay is a proud mother to son Luai with her husband Bader Shammas
Image credits: Lindsay Lohan
Her father, too, set the record straight and called it “disgusting” that people would “propagate false narratives” about whether celebrities have gone under the knife.
“Lindsay never had any plastic surgery done ever,” Michael Lohan told Page Six last year but noted that his daughter has done “peels, fillers and Botox.”
Image credits: Lindsay Lohan
“Her look [is] so natural — just like her talent,” the father added.
Lindsay moved to Dubai in 2014 and is believed to be a client of Dr. Radmila Lukian at Lucia Clinic Dubai.
Lindsay’s father called it “disgusting” that people would “propagate false narratives” about stars and plastic surgery
Image credits: Lindsay Lohan
The dermatologist and “anti-aging specialist” has previously shared selfies with her celebrity client and said in a December post: “Trust and confidence are the foundation of our relationship.”
“Such a pleasure having my lovely @lindsaylohan at Lucia Clinic. I love taking care of your skin’s health and beauty!” the dermatologist said in another post in October.
Dermatologist and “anti-aging specialist” Dr. Radmila Lukian often shares pictures with Lindsay
Image credits: Dr Radmila Lukian
Image credits: Dr Radmila Lukian
While some netizens continue to speculate over Lindsay’s radiant look, fans praised her after her latest “fresh face” look before bed.
“She’s aging backwards!” read one comment.
Image credits: Lindsay Lohan
“Bestie this as a bare face is the hardest flex,” read a second comment.
A third said, “Yea we know you look stunning ok. Can you stop gate keeping your beauty secret and tell us already!”
“I don’t understand why people need so much lazers and botox,” one commented online
Follow Us