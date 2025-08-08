‘Black Death’ Buffalo Ends $10K Safari With Fatal Goring Of Texan Trophy Hunting Millionaire

A millionaire from Texas passed away on a trophy hunting trip in South Africa when a buffalo gored him.
Fifty-two-year-old Asher Watkins had paid around $10,000 for the expedition in the country’s northernmost province of Limpopo, where they had shot three waterbuck leading up to the fatal clash.
The beast, who had been given the moniker “Black D*ath” by previous trophy hunters, “became agitated” and charged, slamming into Watkins at 35 mph—horns first.
The organizing company claimed that the buffalo attacked the Texan “unprovoked”
Image credits: Asher Watkins Outdoors/Facebook
The hunt’s organizers, Coenraad Vermaak Safaris, posted the news on its homepage on August 4, writing:
“It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we confirm the tragic death of our client and friend Asher Watkins from the United States.”
Image credits: Asher Watkins Outdoors/Facebook
“On Sunday 3rd August, while on a hunting safari with us in South Africa’s Limpopo Province, Asher was fatally injured in a sudden and unprovoked attack by an unwounded buffalo,” which is a pertinent detail given the animal’s nature to circle back on a hunter when injured.
The average mature Cape buffalo can weigh nearly a ton
Safari company Arc Earth, specializing in custom tour packages of the African wild, noted as much in a December 2024 post when it wrote:
Image credits: Roger de la Harpe/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)
“Buffaloes are responsible for more hunter fatalities than any other African animal.
“If a hunter or predator injures a buffalo and doesn’t k**l it, the buffalo will often circle back to ambush the person or predator later.”
According to various reports, the buffalo slammed into Atkins at around 35 mph (56 kph), which is the average buffalo’s top speed according to Arc‘s assessment.
“Despite their bulky appearance,” the tour company corroborates. “Cape buffaloes can run at speeds of up to 57 km/h (35 mph) and are surprisingly agile when charging,”—a detail that tends to land only after the fact, when one realizes fully matured bulls weigh on average 1,984 pounds (899 kgs).
The news of Asher Watkin’s passing has since been released by his ex-wife Courtney
Watkin’s ex-wife, Courtney, has since released a statement announcing his passing.
Image credits: Asher Watkins Outdoors/Facebook
“On Sunday, August 3, Savannah’s father, Asher Watkins, d*ed suddenly in a tragic accident involving a Cape buffalo while on a hunting trip in South Africa,” she wrote.
“It’s a reality that’s still hard to put into words. Our hearts are heavy as we navigate the days ahead, especially for Savannah (Watkins’ daughter), as she grieves her dad.”
Image credits: Asher Watkins Outdoors/Facebook
“We’ve been in a state of shock and heartbreak ever since, trying to process not just the loss, but the complexity that comes with it.”
During his life, the hunter drew a slew of criticism for his hobby
As a nod to Courtney’s claim, Asher’s Facebook account contains albums of pictures featuring his Savannah.
Image credits: Asher Watkins Outdoors/Facebook
The two can be seen skiing together, celebrating Christmas, and in another set of images she is dressed in a camouflage hunting outfit.
The late 52-year-old also showcases photos of himself in Argentina dressed in safari gear, toting shotguns.
His affinity for shooting animals has also drawn a slew of criticism.
Ironically, one of the responses to a post of a trophy was that of a buffalo
In November 2022, Watkins took down a deer and posted an image of the dead animal on the back of a pickup truck.
“Droptine finally made a mistake,” he captioned the image. “I’ve been hunting this buck for 4 full days. He has always been nocturnal but stayed out a little too late this morning.”
Ironically, one of the first replies to the post was a pixelated image of a buffalo shaking its head.
Image credits: Haplochromis/Wikimedia (Not the actual photo)
Another image portrayed his daughter, substantially older than his Facebook depictions of her, this time holding a rifle and posing next to a downed buck.
“Savannah had the better morning!! What a trophy!! So proud of my little huntress!! Open range deer hunting at its best!!” he wrote.
“Savannah! May all the dead animals you and your family k**led, hunt you and your family til your last breath,” a critic in the comments clapped back.
Image credits: Charles J. Sharp (Not the actual photo)
The internet is not sympathetic
Follow Us