Gal Gadot’s Fans Back Actress After Harsh Criticism Of Her Appearance In New Photos

An online debate erupted this week after resurfaced paparazzi photos of Gal Gadot vacationing in Costa Rica went viral, drawing 1.9 million views and inviting harsh commentary about her appearance.
The images, taken in early January during a New Year’s trip, show the 40-year-old actress stepping out in jean shorts and a black sports bra while grabbing snacks from a local shop before later meeting friends for brunch in a long, flowy white dress.
The post was framed by critics as evidence that the Wonder Woman star had “let herself go,” with some describing her as looking “average” compared to her polished, muscular on-screen persona.
“Wonder Woman isn’t so wonderful anymore,” the post read.
Photos of Gal Gadot vacationing in Costa Rica resurfaced as some viewers criticized her body
Image credits: Taylor Hill/Getty Images
The photo went viral because of the obvious comparison people were making. On screen, Gadot is in full superhero mode, toned and lit perfectly as Diana Prince.
On the other hand, in Costa Rica, she was just on vacation, wearing casual clothes, little to no makeup, dressed for the heat and minding her own business.
Critics argued that the difference was too striking to ignore. Supporters countered that it was entirely normal.
Image credits: gal_gadot/Instagram
“What happened to her?” one person wrote. “She looks completely different.”
“She looks like a normal woman on vacation. What exactly is the problem?” another replied.
“You guys are comparing a paparazzi shot to a fully trained, professionally lit movie role,” a fan argued.
“Do you think she walks around with a personal trainer every single day of her life?” a fan asked.
“Shaming her for looking normal is wild,” another added. “If this is ‘average,’ what does that say about the rest of us?”
Gadot traveled to Costa Rica to celebrate New Year’s after surviving a blood clot in her brain
Image credits: romanhotell
Image credits: pdmangava
Gadot entered Costa Rica on December 25, according to confirmation from the country’s General Directorate of Migration.
During her stay, she shared social media clips of a sunset and a horseback ride along a quiet beach.
Image credits: BACKGRID
“Tonight, the sky was painted in the colors of love,” she wrote.
“The sunset was so moving, as if it knew it was the last one to close out the year. I hope 2026 feels like today’s sunset: full of love, optimism, and kindness. Happy New Year.”
Image credits: BACKGRID
This marked the second consecutive December the actress vacationed in Costa Rica.
In 2024, she spent Christmas in La Fortuna de San Carlos with her family, entering on December 18 and departing December 31, according to official reports.
Days later, she shared photos from that visit alongside the message: “My heart is full. Costa Rica, I love you.”
Image credits: 0xHeroe_
Image credits: paganism_eu
The recent outing also came shortly after Gadot publicly revealed that she survived a blood clot in her brain during pregnancy, a health emergency discovered by doctors at Cedars-Sinai.
Image credits: gal_gadot/Instagram
In November, she accepted the Hollywood Icon Award at the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Fall Snow Ball Gala, where she opened up about the frightening experience.
For many fans, that context made the online mockery feel especially misplaced.
Achieving Wonder Woman’s physique require Gadot to put herself in the care of a full team of fitness professionals
Image credits: gal_gadot/Instagram
For 2020’s Wonder Woman 1984, Gadot trained intensely under celebrity coach Magnus Lygdback.
In a detailed breakdown of her preparation, the personal trainer described a five-month process focused on building “strength, mobility, agility, and endurance.”
Image credits: gal_gadot/Instagram
“When Gal first came to me, we had a mere five months to prepare for filming,” he wrote. “That might seem like a lot of time, but when you’re gearing up for a marathon of a movie like ‘Wonder Woman,’ every moment counts.”
He explained that building a superhero physique required a full team.
Image credits: fanalyst_the
Image credits: gothiccenya
“We had stunt teams, stunt doubles, body doubles, physiotherapists, and even chefs,” he said.
“My role on the movie set was to ensure Gal’s physical training was on point, the right food was delivered at the right time, and to warm her up before intense scenes to minimize the risk of injury.”
Image credits: gal_gadot/Instagram
Her training followed a demanding five-day split, targeting every muscle group twice a week. Lean proteins such as chicken, fish, and eggs formed the foundation of her diet. Complex carbohydrates like quinoa and sweet potatoes provided sustained energy. Healthy fats and vegetables supported recovery.
Supersets and core exercises were incorporated to build full-body strength and stability.
“She became Wonder Woman,” Lygdback concluded.
“Natural.” Gadot’s fans defended her, praising her candid appearance online
Follow Us