“The Staircase” Executive Producer Has Been Hired As The Showrunner For “Arkham Asylum”

Finally, some big news comes out about the upcoming Arkham Asylum series. Currently, the world of Batman has seen multiple headlines in a manner of weeks as news about the new Penguin series and Joker 2 has come to light. Interestingly enough, The Batman 2 still hasn’t been greenlit by Warner Bros.
Discovery, though the studio is clearly all in on Matt Reeves’ vision of Gotham City. Part of that vision is Arkham Asylum, an HBO series that will follow the criminals of Gotham City. The infamous place was showcased heavily in the latest Batman feature, with The Riddler and an unnamed Joker being two prominent acts within the confines of the mental institution.
Now, there’s no word on whether those characters will be in the upcoming series, nor has there been much news surrounding the HBO show; however, the most recent information moves forward the show in a positive light. Variety reports that a head writer has finally been hired for the Batman spin-off as Antonio Campos is confirmed as the showrunner and executive producer of the upcoming series. Campos has a good body of work on his resume, as he’s previously produced several episodes of The Sinner and The Staircase. Campos even has some superhero experience as the new showrunner has done an episode of Netflix’s Punisher series.
Obviously, this is great news, as we haven’t heard much about the HBO series. In fact, the exact synopsis of Arkham Asylum has yet to be confirmed because there are still too many pieces to the puzzle missing at the moment. It’s great that Warner Bros. Discovery is all in on the world of Batman; however, there’s a possible danger in trying to bring out too much from the admittedly rich lore of the popular DC hero.
Thus far, there’s Pennyworth, Titans, Harley Quinn (the animated series), along with the reported Penguin, and apparently, the Gotham City Police Department show isn’t dead after all. Each of these shows is based on the lore of Batman, and while it’s not impossible to craft a compelling arc from the new series, the abundance of Marvel content has proven that there is such a thing as too much of a good thing.
Reeves is confirmed as the executive producer of the upcoming Arkham Asylum series under his 6th & Idaho banner, along with Daniel Pipski and Adam Kassan. Dylan Clark will also executive produce with 6th & Idaho’s Rafi Crohn co-executive producing.
Reeves is currently under a lengthy deal at WBTV. Given the recent news that James Gunn and Peter Safran will be overseeing the entire DC universe going forward, it should be very interesting to see how Matt Reeves’ vision for his upcoming Batman shows aligns with what Gunn and Safran have planned for the universe entirely.
We may not know the exact details about the upcoming Arkham Asylum, but Reeves did give an idea of what the series would be like back in March when discussing the future HBO series, “We’ve actually now [moved] more into the realm of exactly what would happen in the world of Arkham as it relates coming off of our movie, and some of the characters, again in their origins […] It’s like a horror movie or a haunted house that is Arkham”
Though more development has come to light about Arkham Asylum, there’s no schedule or timeframe for when the series could finally see the light of day. Either way, the news is very promising for fans who are excited about the upcoming Batman spin-off. As always, we’ll keep you posted when more information comes out about the HBO exclusive.