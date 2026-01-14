68 Fascinating ‘Vintage Advertisements’ That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

The point of an advertisement is to sell a product; that’s how it’s always been. But how companies choose to capture customers’ attention has evolved greatly over the years. And if you’re interested in getting a blast from the past, this list will instantly transport you back to the 20th century’s most amusing marketing campaigns.

We took a trip to the Vintage Advertisements subreddit and gathered some of their best posts below. While some of these ads are still brilliant, others wouldn’t go over quite as well today. But they’re all entertaining! So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that you can’t believe were featured in magazines or on television decades ago.

#1 We All Got Vaccines, Except Dad

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: Ebonystealth

#2 Between You, Your Husband And Your Senator, Planned Parenthood, 1982

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: Slow-moving-sloth

#3 What I Like & Don’t Like In A Woman – Bill Blass Perfume Ad 1983

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: CryptographerKey2847

Nowadays, it’s almost impossible to go more than a few minutes without seeing an ad. Whether you’re reading an article online, scrolling through Instagram, walking down the street, or shopping for groceries, you’re going to be bombarded with commercials and advertisements everywhere you go. In fact, it’s estimated that people notice around 100 advertisements every single day, though some believe that we’re exposed to thousands on any given day. 

That doesn’t mean that we actually remember all of the marketing we see, though. 41% of Americans say that they only remember between 1% and 10% of the ads they’ve seen in the last 24 hours. And over a quarter of individuals note that they’re never persuaded by the ads that they see.  

#4 Oprah Winfrey, Unforgettable Woman, Revlon, 1989

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: Slow-moving-sloth

#5 My First Day With Stayfree. 1970s

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: muskyraconteur

#6 McDonald’s Advertisement From 1997

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: joe3000s

When it comes to what kinds of advertisements Americans are interested in, over half say they would prefer to see marketing that makes them laugh or that entertains them. And Digital Silk reports that 46% of adults say they find advertisements on television and print to be trustworthy, while the vast majority of people are skeptical of ads they spot on social media.

In the United States, 41% of consumers say that they find TV commercials to be relevant to them. And over half of Americans would prefer to watch a television show with product placement than watch a program with traditional commercial breaks. 40% of people are also annoyed with all of the ads they see online, and over a third get frustrated when they see ads based on their search history.  

#7 In 1962, Bette Davis Published This Advertisement In Variety

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: femboy66pu

#8 1950s Ad For New Home

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: JayA_Tee

#9 Dad, You’ve Got To Help Me! Responsible Drinking Message From Seagram Company Ltd, 1987

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: Slow-moving-sloth

There’s no question that companies have had to adapt their approaches to advertising as technology has advanced. But since this list is full of vintage ads, we’ll take a journey back in time to see just what marketing was like in the 20th century. Simplicity notes that there was a significant shift in marketing between 1900 and 1920 because of how the world was changing. Suddenly, companies could reach consumers on a broader scale, through radio ads and moving picture ads.  

#10 I’ve Robbed The Rainbow To Make You Gay. Jester Wools

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: Ebonystealth

#11 Don’t Let That Cold Stop You. Use Minipoo. Late 50s Early 60s

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: Ebonystealth

#12 1939 Children’s Laxative Ad

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: CryptographerKey2847

After 1920, the “Mad Men” era of advertising began. During this time, ads were all about selling the American dream, personal aspiration, and status. Advertising also started to manipulate consumers’ emotions to sell more products. And companies caught on to the idea that racy photos and beautiful women could lead to a huge increase in sales. 

#13 David Bowie For America’s Libraries. Ad Campaign From 1987

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: joe3000s

#14 United Airlines – 1976

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: RetroMan70s

#15 Only Fans 1957

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: adamlm

Then there was the “Post-War Boom” after 1940. This era of advertising was focused on targeting homeowners, while brands started thinking about retaining customers long-term. Televisions also started becoming more common in everyday Americans’ homes, so TV commercials became an incredibly effective way of marketing products.  

#16 1972.groovy Toilet Seats From Sears

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: CryptographerKey2847

#17 “I Suffered From Menstrual Cramps.” – 1968 Femicin Ad

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: Ebonystealth

#18 Now She Can Cope…medical Journal Ad, 1965

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: Ebonystealth

Next came the age of innovation. During the 1960s and 1970s, companies started getting more creative with their commercials. They could advertise on TV in color, and some commercials even started to feature celebrities. Offering coupons also became a popular direct marketing strategy, and being featured in a national ad could make an actor even more famous than being in films!

#19 1987 Mcdonald’s Ad

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: ComplexWrangler1346

#20 Got Milk Ads From 1999

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: Djf47021

#21 Only Bugles Remain

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: Adventure_tom

As technology advanced rapidly between 1980 and 2000, marketing agencies had to evolve as well. Suddenly, they had to learn how to advertise on the internet, while e-commerce started to change the way consumers purchased anything and everything. And today, of course, we’re in the era of social media marketing. From influencers swearing by certain products that have sponsored them to your Instagram feed being flooded with ads, it’s impossible to avoid commercials today.

#22 Battleship (1967)

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: NYY15TM

#23 Lightboy For Use With Nintendo Game Boy (1990)

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#24 LEGO Ad (1980)

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: Internal-Horror896

Are you enjoying this list of iconic vintage advertisements, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you find particularly entertaining, and let us know in the comments below what the most clever ads you’ve ever seen were. Then, if you’d like to check out another Bored Panda article featuring retro ads, we’ve got the perfect list to read next right here!

#25 Wake Up Gay In The Morning!!!!!

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: ThePurpleUFO

#26 Sears Men’s Fashion 1960’s

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: dogbytes

#27 “He’s A Tough And Rugged Little Guy With A Look You Have To Love.” My Buddy From Hasbro, 1985

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: muskyraconteur

#28 Vote For The New M&M’s Color, 1995

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: painterlyway

#29 Peter Pain Was Ben-Gay’s Villainous Mascot From 1942-1965. This Ad On A 93-Year-Old NYC Subway Train Elicited A Lot Of Snickers From Today’s Passengers

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: AmandaMarsh

#30 Exclusive Prelubricated Tip Makes Insertion Easy And Medically Correct [1950s]

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: ThePurpleUFO

#31 Print Ad For The Dynamite Underwear Line By Munsingwear From 1973

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: CryptographerKey2847

#32 Bradley Group Showers (1965)

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: Unusual_Memory3133

#33 Maybelline’s Kissing Potion (1981)

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#34 Homosexuals Are Different, Mattachine Society Of New York, 1960

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: CryptographerKey2847

#35 1944 Life Savers Hard Candy Advertising

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: CryptographerKey2847

#36 Meet Fred Flintstone And Barney Rubble At The Catonville Supermart (1969)

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: Ebonystealth

#37 Budweiser 1950s

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: nina_ballerina

#38 Ad For Mcdonald’s Breakfast From 1977

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: Hooverpaul

#39 Shirley Simkins And Sally Hayes, Lfersavers, 1957

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: Ebonystealth

#40 Care To Take A Chance?

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: Character-Witness-27

#41 Tupac And Jada Pinkett Smith In An Ad For Mondawmin Mall In 1987

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: Djf47021

#42 1985 Efficol Cough Whip

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: Sincerely_JaneDoe

#43 1950s Cardboard Grocery Store Standee For Donald Duck Orange Juice!

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: AxlCobainVedder

#44 Hydrox Throwing Shade At Oreos (1954)

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: Ebonystealth

#45 1967 – Rice Council Of America Trying To Win The Hearts Of The “Meat And Potatoes” Crowd

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: mistermajik2000

#46 KitchenAid [1954]

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: GumbyWeinstein

#47 Wendy’s Pick-Up Cup, 1985

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: Key-Cycle7978

#48 Grace Jones Honda Scooter Advert From 1984

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: HelloSlowly

#49 Introducing Twiggy Lashes By Yardley (1967)

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: Adventure_tom

#50 1968 Hangman Bicycle Sissy Bar

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: Ebonystealth

#51 Bike Pipe 1980

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: effron_vintage

#52 I Found A Teenager’s Jewelry Box Decoupaged With Ads (1970)

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: Frankie2059

#53 Ad From An Issue Of Popular Science Magazine Telling People To Burn Their Old Batteries Because The Burning Zinc May Help Clean Your Chimney. Also, Colorful Flames. 1951

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: Lepke2011

#54 Virginia Slims Promotional Sewing Needles I Found In My Mom’s Sewing Supplies

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: PersephoneInSpace

#55 Duracell Powercheck (1996)

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#56 1949 Formica

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: Ebonystealth

#57 “She Wondered Why He Lost Interest So Quickly” – It Was B.o., Lifebuoy Ad

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: CV880

#58 Salon Selectives (1987)

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#59 Who Is Getting That Half-Cherry? (1950s)

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: Ebonystealth

#60 1970s Jeno’s Before They Were Totino’s Pizza Rolls

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: vanhouten_greg

#61 A 1920s Peerless Ice Cream Advert

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: blancolobosBRC

#62 Jnco Jeans, 1998

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: StephenMcGannon

#63 Sears Open Hearth Family Room Furniture Ad, 1977

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: UrbanAchievers6371

#64 Mebaral, 1959

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: CelebManips

#65 The Princess Telephone. Bell Telephone Systems (1960)

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: Ebonystealth

#66 1920s Orange Crush Advertisement

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: NoDoctor4460

#67 1977 Kmart Back-To-School Ad

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#68 Burger King, 2002

68 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: algebramclain

