Gen V Season 2: The Biggest Questions Left Hanging From Season 1

Gen V Season 2 will continue to pit superheroes against their powers and humans while stretching their moral boundaries. The teen drama premiered in September 2023 to rave reviews. For capturing The Boys’ appeal in a manner that meaningfully expanded the universe, Gen V quickly became one of the most-streamed series of the year.
Given the enormous success of the first outing, Prime Video renewed the series for a second season in October 2023. This was before Season 1’s finale, which arrived in November. Season 1 ended with several unresolved threads for the next chapter to explore. For instance, viewers expect Gen V Season 2 to delve into the whereabouts of Marie’s sister. Here are other big questions the new installment should answer.
Who Framed Maria And Her Friends?
With the chaos of the Supes Lives Matter movement, Maria (Jaz Sinclair) and her friends were forced to protect humans after Cate and her allies embarked on a killing spree. When Maria exploded Cate’s hand to stop the massacre, Homelander (Antony Starr) intervenes and laser blasts Maria, who wakes to find herself confined in a room alongside Jordan (London Thor and Derek Luh), Andre (Chance Perdomo), and Emma. They have been framed for the Godolkin massacre. Where were they being held, and who framed them? Gen V Season 2 can’t ignore resolving that, especially as the culprits are being celebrated for stopping the massacre.
What Is Homelander Planning?
Season 1’s finale suggests Homelander has a big plan underway. Upon interrupting the school fight, he exonerated the culprits but framed Marie and her friends for the campus massacre. He attacks Marie for blasting Cate’s hand, but it doesn’t seem like he’s only trying to keep supes from fighting each other. By going against the supes who stood with humans in the fight, he’s up to a grand scheme that will benefit him. He believes Supes are superior to humans and want to lord over mankind, so he’s probably aiming to gain the support of supe supermacists for his ultimate goal. Is he scheming to become the president? What does he have up his sleeves?
What Will Victoria Neuman Do With The Supe Virus?
Some of Gen V Season 1’s storyline revolves around the plot to release a virus globally and kill all supes. The story reaches a climax in the penultimate episode, when Cate compels Shetty to commit suicide after revealing why the virus was created. Meanwhile, Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) tricks Dr. Edison Cardosa (Marco Pigossi) into giving her a sample of the virus before killing him to contain the information. Now, Neuman and her daughter are supes, so what’s her plan for the virus? Will she find a cure for the superhero-killing virus or use it on Homelander?
What Was Billy Butcher Up To In The Mid-Credits Scene?
Alongside Homelander, Karl Urban’s Billy Butcher was one of Gen V Season 1’s special guests. The anti-supe black ops leader appeared in a mid-credits scene. He was seen walking down an abandoned hallway in the Woods. The series didn’t explain what he was doing, but viewers expect answers from Gen V Season 2. Be that as it may, it seems he was looking for the supe virus. If that’s the case, what does he intend to do with it, and how will that affect what happens next? In The Boys comics, Billy eliminated many supes with a biological weapon. But fans anticipate that ending in The Boys series. How will it tie into Gen V?
What’s Next For Cate And Sam?
Cate was central to exposing the dark secrets of Godolkin in Gen V Season 1. After being manipulated to control and prevent Luke (Patrick Schwarzenegger) from uncovering the truth about his brother Sam (Asa Germann), she reaches a breaking point and turns against the Godolkin’s Dean, Indira Shetty (Shelley Conn). She exposes the superhero university’s dark secrets, frees the supes held captive in the Woods, and embarks on a killing spree. But then, Maria and her friends take the fall for the massacre while Cate and Sam become the new Guardians of Godolkin. Where does their story go from there? Will they be recruited to join The Boys’ Seven?
How Did Emma Shrink In The Finale?
Lizze Broadway’s Emma Meyer has the strangest power among the Gen V bunch. She could grow large or shrink, but must eat or throw up to control her size. This changed in Season 1’s finale, where she shrank without the disturbing routine. After trying to stop Sam from killing humans, he said mean things to her, and she finds herself shrinking without trying. Gen V Season 2 can’t sweep that under the rug. What happened there? Is she still learning about her powers, or is there more to it? Check out the burning questions The Last of Us Season 2 left unanswered.
