I Created A Fishy Magic Space Portal

I’ve never told anyone about this magical thing I can do. I can pour things from oval to oval in record time. Thanks to the connection with my dear skeleton buddies I made this unique, surreal piece of art I like to call “fishy magic space portal”.

I used a scanner as an instrument to get this beautiful, colorful song. I think it took me 14 seconds because I like music and I don’t care about time.

I’m Luka Cvetković and I’m studying in the Faculty of Applied Arts in Belgrade, Serbia, Europe, Earth, Solar system, Milky Way. Enjoy.

Purple eye

White wormhole

Slippery alien

Space maggot

Portal

