Genius New ‘Food Cubby’ Kitchen Tool Keeps Food From Touching And Parents Are Loving It

We all have our eating quirks, and a common one is a belief that food should stay separate on the plate. Mixing peas and mashed potatoes or rice with beans are common food combinations but not to these picky eaters. Enter the company ‘Food Cubby,’ dedicated to ‘keeping food in its place,’ with innovative BPA- free, silicone dividers that fit on any plate so that your grub will never fraternize again – well until it goes in your stomach.
Image credits: Amazon
Sold on Amazon in packs of two, the Food Cubby offers a choice of orange or green and includes two different sizes to assure that it fits on any of your dishes. The site says it not only works as a divider but also “as an ‘edge’ to push food onto a utensil, without fingers. “
Image credits: Amazon
So often getting kids to eat is a battle that parents go through. They have to come up with creative methods to make food seem more appetizing, but the sleek, smooth, plates and clever suction plate design is guaranteed to be kid-friendly, maybe because the original Food Cubby was invented by one. However, the company notes that this is perfect for all ages, “Good for special needs, elderly, vision impaired, and occupational therapy needs at mealtime.”
Image credits: Amazon
Food Cubby can even help make sure you are eating healthier. This mealtime helper can hold 1/2 cup of food within its walls which can help with portion control and nutrition. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends your plate include lots of fruits, vegetables, lean meats, and whole grains, with quarter portions of each.
Image credits: Amazon
For some people, this invention is more than a cool new utensil but a necessity. Brumotactillophobia is a phobia that can lead to picky eating and can also be a mild form of OCD. The condition normally causes people to eat their food in a particular order, and in turn prefer their food to be kept separate.
The Food Cubby has already received overwhelmingly good reviews
