Genius New ‘Food Cubby’ Kitchen Tool Keeps Food From Touching And Parents Are Loving It

by

We all have our eating quirks, and a common one is a belief that food should stay separate on the plate. Mixing peas and mashed potatoes or rice with beans are common food combinations but not to these picky eaters. Enter the company ‘Food Cubby,’ dedicated to ‘keeping food in its place,’ with innovative BPA- free, silicone dividers that fit on any plate so that your grub will never fraternize again – well until it goes in your stomach.

Genius New &#8216;Food Cubby&#8217; Kitchen Tool Keeps Food From Touching And Parents Are Loving It

Image credits: Amazon

Sold on Amazon in packs of two, the Food Cubby offers a choice of orange or green and includes two different sizes to assure that it fits on any of your dishes. The site says it not only works as a divider but also “as an ‘edge’ to push food onto a utensil, without fingers. “

Genius New &#8216;Food Cubby&#8217; Kitchen Tool Keeps Food From Touching And Parents Are Loving It

Image credits: Amazon

So often getting kids to eat is a battle that parents go through. They have to come up with creative methods to make food seem more appetizing, but the sleek, smooth, plates and clever suction plate design is guaranteed to be kid-friendly, maybe because the original Food Cubby was invented by one. However, the company notes that this is perfect for all ages, “Good for special needs, elderly, vision impaired, and occupational therapy needs at mealtime.”

Genius New &#8216;Food Cubby&#8217; Kitchen Tool Keeps Food From Touching And Parents Are Loving It

Image credits: Amazon

Food Cubby can even help make sure you are eating healthier. This mealtime helper can hold 1/2 cup of food within its walls which can help with portion control and nutrition. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends your plate include lots of fruits, vegetables, lean meats, and whole grains, with quarter portions of each.

Genius New &#8216;Food Cubby&#8217; Kitchen Tool Keeps Food From Touching And Parents Are Loving It

Image credits: Amazon

For some people, this invention is more than a cool new utensil but a necessity. Brumotactillophobia is a phobia that can lead to picky eating and can also be a mild form of OCD. The condition normally causes people to eat their food in a particular order, and in turn prefer their food to be kept separate.

The Food Cubby has already received overwhelmingly good reviews

Genius New &#8216;Food Cubby&#8217; Kitchen Tool Keeps Food From Touching And Parents Are Loving It
Genius New &#8216;Food Cubby&#8217; Kitchen Tool Keeps Food From Touching And Parents Are Loving It
Genius New &#8216;Food Cubby&#8217; Kitchen Tool Keeps Food From Touching And Parents Are Loving It
Genius New &#8216;Food Cubby&#8217; Kitchen Tool Keeps Food From Touching And Parents Are Loving It
Genius New &#8216;Food Cubby&#8217; Kitchen Tool Keeps Food From Touching And Parents Are Loving It
Genius New &#8216;Food Cubby&#8217; Kitchen Tool Keeps Food From Touching And Parents Are Loving It
Genius New &#8216;Food Cubby&#8217; Kitchen Tool Keeps Food From Touching And Parents Are Loving It
Genius New &#8216;Food Cubby&#8217; Kitchen Tool Keeps Food From Touching And Parents Are Loving It
Genius New &#8216;Food Cubby&#8217; Kitchen Tool Keeps Food From Touching And Parents Are Loving It
Genius New &#8216;Food Cubby&#8217; Kitchen Tool Keeps Food From Touching And Parents Are Loving It
Genius New &#8216;Food Cubby&#8217; Kitchen Tool Keeps Food From Touching And Parents Are Loving It
Genius New &#8216;Food Cubby&#8217; Kitchen Tool Keeps Food From Touching And Parents Are Loving It
Genius New &#8216;Food Cubby&#8217; Kitchen Tool Keeps Food From Touching And Parents Are Loving It

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
People Are Photoshopping Mr. Bean Into Things, And It’s Absolutely Hilarious
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
66 Things That Matched Their Surroundings So Well, People Had To Do A Double Take (New Pics)
3 min read
Sep, 1, 2025
Leonardo DiCaprio And Kate Winslet Have Been Friends For 23 Years And The Love They Have For Each Other Is Amazing
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Young and the Restless Spoilers: Chloe Begs Kevin to Marry Her
3 min read
Mar, 29, 2017
I Make Shoes From Sushi
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Bringing My Childhood Dreams To Life
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.