Amy Corson Is An Artist Creating Unique Portraits With Old Cassette Tapes

Today we would like to introduce you to Amy Corson, a photographer who found a brilliant way to upcycle her old cassette tapes. The artist started using them to create unique portraits of her favorite musicians. Corson told us about her inspiration: “This project started almost a decade ago when I was cleaning out my closet and found a bunch of old cassette tapes. With no way to play them anymore, I wondered if they could be used in another way. I picked up a cassette of Bob Dylan’s ‘Blood on the Tracks’ and pulled out some of the tape. It reminded me of his curly hair and the rest is history. I spent the entire weekend making a portrait of Dylan using just the cassette tape and some glue. I then started making other musicians that I’ve admired or have been inspired by, including local musicians. Music, like art, is a powerful force that has the ability to move you, challenge you, and uplift you. I love being able to combine both of these things.”

Scroll down to see amazing artwork created by Amy, and to find out more about her project, honoring some great figures of the music industry.

More info: Instagram

#1 Bob Marley

Image source: alynncor

#2 Elton John

Image source: alynncor

#3 Dolly Parton

Image source: alynncor

#4 John Lennon

Image source: alynncor

#5 Bob Dylan

Image source: alynncor

#6 Tom Waits

Image source: alynncor

#7 Willie Nelson

Image source: alynncor

#8 Tom Petty

Image source: alynncor

#9 Loretta Lynn

Image source: alynncor

#10 James Mercer

Image source: alynncor

#11 Bruce Springsteen

Image source: alynncor

#12 Jerry Garcia

Image source: alynncor

#13 George Harrison

Image source: alynncor

#14 Merle Haggard

Image source: alynncor

#15 Chris Kasper

Image source: alynncor

#16 Kyle Swartzwelder

Image source: alynncor

#17 John Prine

Image source: alynncor

