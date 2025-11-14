Hey Pandas, Describe Your Crush (Closed)

Can you describe your crush and why you like them?
#1
He has dirty blonde hair, hes tall, Idk what it is but his eyes, He is the funniest person ever, No joke he will make you gag from laughing so hard, oh and he did the WAP dance in the middle of class. He’s sweet. He cares about me. (not alot of people do). He perfect.
#2
Same age, slightly taller, his ends are blond, sweet, nice, glasses, brown eyes,
I told him I had felling for him, were still friends (I don’t remembered what he said after I told him)
#3
Being quarantined, I haven’t really seen anyone to attach to.
I liked a guy once, we emailed about it and cleared the air, the attention he gave me was because he was into my friend.
Anyway, there was just something about him, he was knowledgeable and clever and not at all bad looking. He was one of the only people who was nice to me. He was an incredibly talented musician and he would invite me to the soundproof practice rooms at lunch and we’d just jam out and watch SNL on his laptop. He had an infectious smile and he was always being funny. But he could also be really serious. He always made me feel worth something. And when I saw him standing in the rain, under an awning, just staring out at the passing cars, his red hair a flair in the fog, I had all these feelings. It sucked.
Follow Us