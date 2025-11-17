50 Absolutely Wild Software Fails People Were Lucky Enough To Notice And Share Online (New Pics)

by

We love technology, we use it daily, and apparently, we can also laugh at it. The members of the subreddit r/softwaregore have been gathering the funniest software fails that have gone terribly wrong!

The group has been running since the 15th of January, 2013. Now over 1.9 million members are laughing at incidents from the weather toasting up to 1000 degrees to having -2 messages.

Whether you’re a tech wizard seeking a good chuckle, or just a feed scroller, brace yourselves for a laughter-packed journey that will make you question the sanity of programmers.

#1 Now That’s Just Hurtful

Image source: CapnSurvivalist

#2 Do Negative Numbers Count?

Image source: TheLastConqueror

#3 Having An Existential Crisis Over Here

Image source: Schihl

#4 Interesting Trip To Work Today

Image source: Im_Isaac

#5 Quite A Nice Run I Had This Evening

Image source: Txy_

#6 Female Gender Is Invalid

Image source: TiredForEternity

#7 Speechn’t

Image source: Despair_Hope_11037

#8 My B.m.i Is Apparently Infinite

Image source: _CxxcT_GD_

#9 My Sim Slept While Carrying A Plate

Image source: Autisticgirl12

#10 Yes You Are Train! Yes You Are

Image source: halfpas22

#11 I’m Pretty Sure That Lakes Aren’t Supposed To Be Like That

Image source: JustMyBanana

#12 It Seems Like He’s Suffering From Something Called “Life”

Image source: cxndycake

#13 No, I Don’t Think That’s A Jam Bun

Image source: Newmaker_Sei_Zen

#14 Iphoneos Subtly Trying To Tell You Your Sleep Schedule Is F**ked Up

Image source: ioslove14

#15 Ah Yes, I Agree Bread Kinda Is That

Image source: TransportationBrave7

#16 I’m Really Alerted After This

Image source: Carliin1

#17 “:/” In “Http://” Got Replaced With A Smiley

Image source: Koulatko

#18 Half Life Corrupted My Screenshot And Created Some Metal Album Cover Material

Image source: screm404

#19 Alternate Route

Image source: Pionnier021

#20 Failed Successfully

Image source: BloeckchenDev

#21 Awfully Specific

Image source: GenderfluidEllie

#22 2020 Didn’t End In Romania

Image source: reddit.com

#23 Damn Forgot To Update My Graphics Card Driver For The Last 78 Years My Bad

Image source: BusinessMonkee

#24 This Planetarium’s Computer Crashed

Image source: Corporal98

#25 Ah Yes, A Blue Box

Image source: FrostyWasStolen

#26 The Emoji Looks As Confused As I Am

Image source: cassert24

#27 Just… Don’t Go There

Image source: theflavienb28

#28 Memojis Be Like…

Image source: gregthegollum

#29 My Pizza Is Coming From Another Continent Lmao

Image source: SupBoiiiiiii_123

#30 I Wonder What Whould Happen

Image source: existuoju

#31 Ahh Yes 24/7

Image source: bingbongeee

#32 My Package Had A Meltdown

Image source: JJBA_Is_best_anime

#33 Travel Method Saves Time As Well!

Image source: reddit.com

#34 My PC Started Crashing All Around And My Mouse Cursor Started Duplicating So I Drew A House With It

Image source: Carbunclecatt

#35 This Is My Clock Now

Image source: reddit.com

#36 My First Ever Barefoot Run

Image source: jacob_1402

#37 Earth, Wind, And A Chance Of Scattered Showers

Image source: Lagumists

#38 Greek Architecture

Image source: Azrodis

#39 Mr Stark I Don’t Feel So Good

Image source: Riley8284

#40 Well… Kudos To The Devs !!!

Image source: a-ignorant-mortal

#41 Guess That’s A Good Error Code Uplay

Image source: Zay_math_

#42 *phone Explodes*

Image source: KoolIdiot

#43 So… Do They Pay Me?

Image source: LordMirdalan

#44 Just My Casual Morning Run

Image source: soniconor

#45 Yes, I Got Successfully $0

Image source: Lemuel0406

#46 My Phone Thinks It’s Running On Nothing But Storage

Image source: gregthwuen

#47 Where Can I Buy

Image source: notarealsu35

#48 I Think Windows 11 Is Trying To Say Teams Is Running

Image source: Gm_C_NL

#49 My Fps Counter Decided It Wanted Attention

Image source: LavaGS_

#50 iOS Is Making One Of My Memojis Do Blackface

Image source: LiamTui_

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
