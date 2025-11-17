50 Absolutely Wild Software Fails People Were Lucky Enough To Notice And Share Online (New Pics)

We love technology, we use it daily, and apparently, we can also laugh at it. The members of the subreddit r/softwaregore have been gathering the funniest software fails that have gone terribly wrong!
The group has been running since the 15th of January, 2013. Now over 1.9 million members are laughing at incidents from the weather toasting up to 1000 degrees to having -2 messages.
Whether you’re a tech wizard seeking a good chuckle, or just a feed scroller, brace yourselves for a laughter-packed journey that will make you question the sanity of programmers.
#1 Now That’s Just Hurtful
#2 Do Negative Numbers Count?
#3 Having An Existential Crisis Over Here
#4 Interesting Trip To Work Today
#5 Quite A Nice Run I Had This Evening
#6 Female Gender Is Invalid
#7 Speechn’t
#8 My B.m.i Is Apparently Infinite
#9 My Sim Slept While Carrying A Plate
#10 Yes You Are Train! Yes You Are
#11 I’m Pretty Sure That Lakes Aren’t Supposed To Be Like That
#12 It Seems Like He’s Suffering From Something Called “Life”
#13 No, I Don’t Think That’s A Jam Bun
#14 Iphoneos Subtly Trying To Tell You Your Sleep Schedule Is F**ked Up
#15 Ah Yes, I Agree Bread Kinda Is That
#16 I’m Really Alerted After This
#17 “:/” In “Http://” Got Replaced With A Smiley
#18 Half Life Corrupted My Screenshot And Created Some Metal Album Cover Material
#19 Alternate Route
#20 Failed Successfully
#21 Awfully Specific
#22 2020 Didn’t End In Romania
#23 Damn Forgot To Update My Graphics Card Driver For The Last 78 Years My Bad
#24 This Planetarium’s Computer Crashed
#25 Ah Yes, A Blue Box
#26 The Emoji Looks As Confused As I Am
#27 Just… Don’t Go There
#28 Memojis Be Like…
#29 My Pizza Is Coming From Another Continent Lmao
#30 I Wonder What Whould Happen
#31 Ahh Yes 24/7
#32 My Package Had A Meltdown
#33 Travel Method Saves Time As Well!
#34 My PC Started Crashing All Around And My Mouse Cursor Started Duplicating So I Drew A House With It
#35 This Is My Clock Now
#36 My First Ever Barefoot Run
#37 Earth, Wind, And A Chance Of Scattered Showers
#38 Greek Architecture
#39 Mr Stark I Don’t Feel So Good
#40 Well… Kudos To The Devs !!!
#41 Guess That’s A Good Error Code Uplay
#42 *phone Explodes*
#43 So… Do They Pay Me?
#44 Just My Casual Morning Run
#45 Yes, I Got Successfully $0
#46 My Phone Thinks It’s Running On Nothing But Storage
#47 Where Can I Buy
#48 I Think Windows 11 Is Trying To Say Teams Is Running
#49 My Fps Counter Decided It Wanted Attention
#50 iOS Is Making One Of My Memojis Do Blackface
