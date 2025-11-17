Hey Pandas, What Is The Closest You Have Come To Death?

While it is inevitable, some people have been lucky enough to evade it.
#1
Ya boi almost got into a car crash last week. Funniest part, you wouldn’t even know if I died! Oh sh*t.
#2
climbed onto my roof. (my bedroom window has a direct route to my roof)
when i tried to climb back in, i lost my balance and almost fell off my roof. the only reason im still alive is because i managed to grab onto something sturdy enough so i wouldn’t fall.
i then decided to climb out my window again lolol
#3
Hmmm, lets see…
When i was around six. Me, my brother, and two of meh cousins went with my gramma down to the hotel pool (i dont remember why we were staying at a hotel)
Well ofc i couldnt swim then, and for some reason i thought itd be best to go to the deep end…
Well, in the deep end it dawns on me like, hey youre not just bobbing in the water anymore your bobbing for your life…
Yes, my tiny self was hopping off the pool floor trying with all my might to not drown,
I wasmt really pannicking, idk why lol, but id bob in the water trying to somehow push myself towards the shallow..
All i remember was the water towards the shallow was really ‘dense’ and then my gramma picked me up…
NOT TODAY SATAN :3
#4
A few years ago, I was being dumb and went into traffic on my bike. Almost got hit.
#5
I fell off some tubes (about 3-4 feet off the ground. Youre supposed to crawl though them, but I was climbing on top of them to be “cool”) on my elementry school playground like a dumbass. I fell headfirst, and probably could have broken my neck, but I just sprained my wrist.
#6
Climbing trees have been my bane, and yet I keep doing it
#7
Every single day when I am in a car, I am literally touching death. 1.3 MILLION people die from car crashes each years.
#8
I’ve had many close calls, but I don’t know what was the worst.
One time, I think I was maybe two or three, I learned how to reach the button to open the garage. I had a nanny because both my parents worked. While she had her back turned, I opened the garage and tried to ride my scooter around the driveway.
The driveway was steep and I started rolling down the driveway and almost got run over by a trash truck. I was absolutely terrified of trash trucks for a good couple years after.
I was fine otherwise. My knee was a little scraped up but when you compare it to almost being run over, it’s nothing.
#9
i almost fell out of a ferris wheel. don’t ask.
#10
I’ve fallen in a creek once, mind you this was a creek that was bigger than normal and fast moving. The water was strong enough to push me far down. And if I hadn’t caught myself on one of the passing rocks, let’s just say that about right in front me there was a deep, jagged hole in the rocks.
#11
***SUICIDE WARNING***
So in 7th grade a bit before winter break. I had a f*ck load of assingments, and I was so freakin stressed between school work, my novels and so much other stuff (I was really paranoid too, which didn’t help). So I had a mental break (crying) I was silent tho so my mom didn’t hear me. But I grabbed my scissors and tried to cut my wrists I couldn’t do it tho.
I haven’t tried since then, but have thought about how I may die.
#12
I was 22 and my appendix burst. The pain prior to it bursting wasn’t like how I’d imagined when others have had appendicitis, so I didn’t seek help for a few hours. Then when I went to the ER, one of my parents wanted to wait for a particular Dr who would remove it laparoscopically- not the surgeon on call who was more “old school” and would open me up. Because we waited, it burst, and bc it had burst and was done this way, they didn’t visualize how much infectious material had leaked into my abdominal cavity, and thought they got everything. I just kept getting worse after surgery, not better, sicker and sicker, and couldn’t move my bowels. After about a week they found that I had an abscess the size of a grapefruit choking off part of my bowel and my bowel was becoming necrotic. I had more surgery and a longer (3.5 weeks) hospital stay, and eventually I was ok. I don’t remember a lot except how bad I felt, and how sad that I might die when my life was starting to get interesting. 20+ years later I have chronic abdominal pain, have had many other surgeries to fix the damage in there, am full of scar tissue now, haven’t been able to carry children, but I’m happy I’m alive, at least.
