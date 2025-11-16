Hey Pandas, What’s The Cheesiest Pickup Line That Actually Worked? (Closed)

I hope I’m not the only one that has used a cheesy pickup line. So let me know if you have done it too.

#1

‘Did you come up from hell? Cause you look like a devil who stole my heart’

#2

“well…do you like bad girls?” “that depends, is this bad girl’s name (deadname)?” and we dated for a month lmao

#3

Mine would be
“Are you a lightbulb? because you light up my life.”

#4

Mine would have to be
“Can I call you google, because you have everything that I’ve been searching for.”

#5

The one I used that worked on my now hubby is “I could change your life.” He still teases me about it lol

#6

Uhhh… what’s a pick up line? Does it have to have been said to me or BY me? ‘Cause I’ve said… uh… something before… I cant quité remember… uhhhhhhhhhh… bear with me-

“…”

No, I haven’t used or been told a pick up line, as far as I know. :,) I’m sorry for wasting your time lol. I usually just use funny word play or jokes…

#7

I was a sophomore in college, and he was a freshman. We both lived in the dorm and had a morning astronomy class. I plotted my strategy for about a week before I made my move.

I went old school, gender switch and asked if I could carry his books back to the dorm.

Worked very well, we hit it off and dated until I graduated.
We eventually drifted apart, long distance romances were hard back in the 80’s.

