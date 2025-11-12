20 Uncomfortably True Cartoons About You And Dating

You may recognize some of these from your local paper, or, just as likely, because you see yourself in them. Nick Galifianakis is a character designer and the award-winning syndicated cartoonist for Carolyn Hax’s advice column that has been running in the Washington Post for over twenty years. His searing observations on life, love, relationships and pet companionship bear a pointed message: if we can’t laugh at ourselves, Galifianakis will do it for us.
His name is also familiar because he’s one of THOSE Galifianakis’: First cousin to Zach, and nephew of the US Congressman from North Carolina (and namesake) Nick Galifianakis. Zach wrote the forward to Nick’s book of cartoons: If You Loved Me You’d Think This Was Cute: Uncomfortably True Cartoons About You.
Nick is also the co-author of “The Art of Richard Thompson,” along with illustration historian, David Apatoff, and “Calvin and Hobbes” creator, Bill Watterson.
