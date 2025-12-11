Sharon Osbourne Breaks Her Silence On Kelly’s Heartbreaking Weight Loss

As the Osbourne family endures a devastating year, Sharon Osbourne shut down trolls commenting on her daughter Kelly Osbourne’s weight loss.
73-year-old Sharon recently appeared on Piers Morgan’s show Uncensored and revealed the heartbreaking reason her daughter was “not happy.”
Kelly herself has also been calling out critics for relentlessly making her body a topic of discussion.
Sharon Osbourne shut down trolls commenting on her daughter Kelly Osbourne’s weight loss
Image credits: kellyosbourne
When Sharon appeared on Uncensored this week, her friend and talk show host Piers Morgan played a video clip in which Kelly Osbourne hit back at trolls, who claimed she looked “ill” and needed to “get off Oz*mpic.”
“To the people who keep thinking they’re being funny and mean by writing comments like are you ill or get off Oz*mpic, you don’t look right,” she said. “My dad just di*d.”
The Osbourne heiress said she was doing “the best [she] can” and only has her family to “live for right now.”
“I choose to share my content with you and share the happy side of my life, not the miserable side of my life,” she added. “So to all those people, f*** off.”
Image credits: Piers Morgan Uncensored
After seeing the clip, Sharon said on the show that her daughter was “right.”
“She’s not happy, she’s lost her daddy, she can’t eat right now,” said the mother of three.
She also said trolling is a “shield for people that are unhappy.”
Kelly wrote a scathing message for her critics this week and called them “a bully”
Image credits: kellyosbourne
“It’s a shield and jealousy and people’s perception of somebody else… And I just feel sorry for people, you know, something wrong with their lives,” she continued. “They’re not happy.”
On December 10, Kelly shared an Instagram Story with a scathing message for her critics.
Image credits: kellyosbourne
“All you’ve achieved is being a bully,” she said. “It’s sick. You’re mentally ill.”
“For example, you say that I look ill,” the 41-year-old said. “Well, I am ill right now. My life is completely flipped upside down. I don’t understand why people expect me to bounce back and look like everything is just fine in my life when it’s not.”
Image credits: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images / Brett Cove/Shutterstock
While Sharon has spoken about losing 42 pounds in four months thanks to Oz*mpic, Kelly denied using any weight-loss medication and said she lost weight by cutting out sugar and carbohydrates.
“I know everybody thinks I took Oz*mpic. I did not take Oz*mpic. I don’t know where that came from. My mum took Oz*mpic,” she told Extra last year.
“I had gestational diabetes, and I had to lose the weight that I had gained during pregnancy, otherwise I was at a higher risk of actually getting diabetes, which I did not want,” she added.
Kelly denied using the same weight-loss medication that her mom used to lose 42 pounds in four months
Image credits: kellyosbourne
The Osbourne family is still reeling from the loss of Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away in July this year at the age of 76.
In her interview with Piers this week, Sharon spoke about the last conversation she had with her husband shortly before he was found unresponsive in the gym.
Image credits: kellyosbourne
On the day of his passing, the Black Sabbath frontman woke up at around 4 a.m. after being up and down all night in the bathroom.
He asked his wife to wake up around 4.30 a.m. and said, “Kiss me. Hug me tight.”
Sharon spoke about the last conversation she had with Ozzy Osbourne about 20 minutes before finding him unresponsive in the gym
Image credits: Piers Morgan Uncensored
The rocker then went downstairs to the gym to work out. And within 20 minutes, Sharon heard screams.
“He had a heart attack. I ran downstairs, and there he was, and they were trying to resuscitate him, and I’m like, ‘Don’t — just leave him. Leave him. You can’t. He’s gone,’” Sharon recalled.
Image credits: Piers Morgan Uncensored
“I knew instantly he’d gone,” she went on to say. “And they tried and tried, and then they took him by helicopter to the hospital, and they tried, and it’s like, ‘He’s gone. Just leave him.’”
The TV personality also addressed Pink Floyd rock star Roger Waters’ negative comments about Ozzy after the Prince of Darkness lost his life.
Pink Floyd rock star Roger Waters unabashedly made negative comments about Black Sabbath and its frontman singer following his passing
Image credits: Jim Dyson/Getty Images
“Ozzy Osbourne, who just di*d, bless him in his whatever that state that he was in his whole life,” he told the Independent Ink following his passing.
“We’ll never know. The music, I have no idea. I couldn’t give a f***,” Roger said.
“I don’t care about Black Sabbath, I never did,” he added. “Have no interest in biting the heads of chickens or whatever they do. I couldn’t care less, you know.”
Image credits: sharonosbourne
Sharon addressed the comments on Uncensored this week and said Roger was “great,” but his “greatness didn’t last.”
“He couldn’t do any great music on his own,” she told Piers. “He’s a has-been… Oh, my God, he’s definitely not wired right. Five wives later, and, you know, hates everybody that’s successful, and he’s stomping around in his pathetic, homemade N*zi outfit.”
“He’s just, he’s nuts. I was going to send him one of my Tiffany boxes, but I will save it… You know, it’s a waste because he’s really insignificant,” she continued. “But I just thought, with anybody that passes that has a family, you don’t do that.”
“He’s nuts… he’s really insignificant,” Sharon said about Roger
Image credits: Piers Morgan Uncensored
In May last year, Roger appeared to dress like a N*zi for a Berlin gig and allegedly sang an improvised song about his agent being a “f***ing Jew.”
He later released a statement saying his Berlin performance “attracted bad faith attacks from those who want to smear and silence” him for his political and moral views.
“The elements of my performance that have been questioned are quite clearly a statement in opposition to fasc*sm, injustice, and bigotry in all its forms,” he said.
Image credits: Piers Morgan Uncensored
“Attempts to portray those elements as something else are disingenuous and politically motivated,” Roger continued.
“The depiction of an unhinged fasc*st demagogue has been a feature of my shows since Pink Floyd’s The Wall in 1980,” he added. “I have spent my entire life speaking out against authoritarianism and oppression wherever I see it.”
Naysayers claimed Kelly “hasn’t ‘been able to eat’ for years now” and added, “It’s the Oz*mpic and insecurity she’s had since she was a child”
