Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Book Series? (Closed)

by

Heyo Pandas! I love to read, and I’m looking for recommendations, so I would love to know what your favorite book series is! Let’s get sharing, shall we?

#1

The dragon riders of Pern. amazing series, definitely would recommend if you like fantasy/dystopian type things.

#2

The keeper books…

#3

Scott Pilgrim, need I say more?

#4

Keeper of the cities

#5

Warrior Cat series

#6

Diary of a Wimpy Kid.

#7

-The Steampunk Chronicles
-The Ripper trilogy
-The Ranger’s Apprentice series

#8

Harry Potter as a given, besides that the Inheritance trilogy or the chronicles of narnia

#9

KEEPER OF THE LOST CITIES

#10

This is hard…His Dark Materials, Harry Potter (duh), Percy Jackson (and all the other Rick Riordan books), Murder Most Unladylike series (I’m a boy, don’t judge), Lorien Legacies…etc

#11

HP obviously!
Also Agatha Christie’s Miss Marple caught me off guard.

#12

Harry Potter, not thinking twice. It saved me when I was younger and helped me grow out of a really sad phase I had

