Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Book Series? (Closed)

Heyo Pandas! I love to read, and I’m looking for recommendations, so I would love to know what your favorite book series is! Let’s get sharing, shall we?
#1
The dragon riders of Pern. amazing series, definitely would recommend if you like fantasy/dystopian type things.
#2
The keeper books…
#3
Scott Pilgrim, need I say more?
#4
Keeper of the cities
#5
Warrior Cat series
#6
Diary of a Wimpy Kid.
#7
-The Steampunk Chronicles
-The Ripper trilogy
-The Ranger’s Apprentice series
#8
Harry Potter as a given, besides that the Inheritance trilogy or the chronicles of narnia
#9
KEEPER OF THE LOST CITIES
#10
This is hard…His Dark Materials, Harry Potter (duh), Percy Jackson (and all the other Rick Riordan books), Murder Most Unladylike series (I’m a boy, don’t judge), Lorien Legacies…etc
#11
HP obviously!
Also Agatha Christie’s Miss Marple caught me off guard.
#12
Harry Potter, not thinking twice. It saved me when I was younger and helped me grow out of a really sad phase I had
