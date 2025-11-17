Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Game? (Closed)

Any game is allowed. I’m just curious
#1
Taboo! search it up if you don’t know what it is :)
#2
if you r talking about bored games : clue
if you are talking about video games: roblox(its been a while tho) and fall guys
#3
Untitled goose game I enjoy playing it with my mom
#4
I’ve really been into Guild Wars 2 lately!
#5
Root is really good, it’s a strategy board game where you play as factions trying to achieve a goal. I’ve been really into the new Zelda game recently, but I wouldn’t say it’s a favourite, just fun
#6
My favorite game, hands down, is hiding from my kids for a few minutes of peace and quiet! (May or may not involve a game of Solitaire or two or ten.)
#7
I like to play mobile legends:bang bang.
It’s a moba or mobile online battle arena. Just fighting other players with my friends and/or sister is fun
#8
Currently enjoying Next Space Rebels.
#9
For card games, Mille Bornes
For board games, Stratego
Online, SimCity Buildit, for me it has everything. Personal projects and goals, teamwork in challenges and war. It’s the ultimate distraction from all the c**p rattling around in my brain, as well as the ultimate time suck. Hours go by and I barely notice.
#10
Warthunder and GTA V ive been playing them for weeks
#11
X-Wing 2.0 (tabletop strategy).
#12
Idk if this is a game but rally (for dog training). If that doesn’t count then uno
#13
ASSASSINS CREED
#14
Gacha Club, Undertale, Fnaf, and Henry Stickmin for Video Games
Clue, Monopoly, and Mancola for Bored Games
#15
Board game: sleeping god’s
Video game: Hollow knight
#16
Hide the salami
Follow Us