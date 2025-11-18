Hey Pandas, Tell Me Something Good About Your Job (Closed)

I’m not the only one who loves my job, right? Right?! Tell me about a time you thought, ‘Man, I love my job.’ Maybe a coworker covered for you, maybe the boss went above and beyond, or maybe there were donuts involved. I want to hear all about it!
#1
My chair spins.
#2
When I had breast cancer, two of my coworkers from a different department gave me a sizeable gift card to my favorite restaurant…out of their own pockets. Not from petty cash, not because their boss made them, not because it was expected. Nearly broke me when one of them simply said “this is what family does.”
#3
I work in accounting, and love it. It’s like being a detective, but with money. You find the clues, follow the trail, and find the missing $$$. Best game in the world, and I get paid to do it.
