Hey Pandas, Tell Me Something Good About Your Job (Closed)

by

I’m not the only one who loves my job, right? Right?! Tell me about a time you thought, ‘Man, I love my job.’ Maybe a coworker covered for you, maybe the boss went above and beyond, or maybe there were donuts involved. I want to hear all about it!

#1

My chair spins.

#2

When I had breast cancer, two of my coworkers from a different department gave me a sizeable gift card to my favorite restaurant…out of their own pockets. Not from petty cash, not because their boss made them, not because it was expected. Nearly broke me when one of them simply said “this is what family does.”

#3

I work in accounting, and love it. It’s like being a detective, but with money. You find the clues, follow the trail, and find the missing $$$. Best game in the world, and I get paid to do it.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Why We’ll Be Checking out Showtime’s “Your Honor”
3 min read
Sep, 24, 2020
Discover The Mystery And Set Off To The Hunt For Jeep Easter Eggs
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s Your Fake Friend Story? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
USS Discovery in 'Star Trek: Discovery'
‘Star Trek: Discovery’ TCA News Roundup: Female (Non-Captain) Lead, Timeline Confirmation, Episode Count, and More!
3 min read
Aug, 10, 2016
Hey Pandas! What’s Something That Sounds Dumb But Is Really Useful? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Through His Art, Zhiyong Jing Explores Memory, Longing, And The Subconscious (37 Pics)
3 min read
Oct, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.