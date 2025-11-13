These 50 Town Names In The USA Sound Like A Joke But They’re All Real

If you ever wished to travel across the United States of America, you probably have a good idea of what places you’d visit. While most would aim for capital cities and urban giants like the Big Apple New York or Los Angeles with Hollywood Boulevard and Santa Monica Beach, there are some lesser known, but interesting places to add into your list. If you ever had a calling for strange names, then the USA definitely has a handful to offer. In fact, it seems like each of the 50 states has at least one queer location to offer. From Indiana’s Santa Claus to Maryland’s Accident, this list showcases some of the strangest names that places could have, all in America! So scroll down and check them out yourself, and don’t forget to comment and vote on your favorites! 

#1 Satan’s Kingdom, Massachusetts

#2 Ding Dong, Texas

#3 Mosquitoville, Vermont

#4 Handsome Eddy, New York

#5 Whynot, North Carolina

#6 Accident, Maryland

#7 Boring, Oregon

#8 Chicken, Alaska

#9 Toad Suck, Arkansas

#10 Frankenstein, Missouri

#11 Plenty Bears, South Dakota

#12 Okay, Oklahoma

#13 Volcano, Hawaii

#14 Scratch Ankle, Alabama

#15 Santa Claus, Indiana

#16 Worms, Nebraska

#17 Pie Town, New Mexico

#18 Coward, South Carolina

#19 Pig, Kentucky

#20 Waterproof, Louisiana

#21 Bald Head, Maine

#22 Fries, Virginia

#23 Beer Bottle Crossing, Idaho

#24 Possumneck, Mississippi

#25 Dull, Ohio

#26 Odd, West Virginia

#27 Chili, Wisconsin

#28 Mormon Bar, California

#29 What Cheer, Iowa

#30 Jackpot, Nevada

#31 Free Soil, Michigan

#32 Coupon, Pennsylvania

#33 Big Bottom, Washington

#34 Flippen, Georgia

#35 Chicken Bristle, Illinois

#36 Little Canada, Minnesota

#37 Dummer, New Hampshire

#38 Smartt, Tennessee

#39 Parachute, Colorado

#40 Moosup, Connecticut

#41 Spuds, Florida

#42 Big Sag, Montana

#43 Zap, North Dakota

#44 Chugwater, Wyoming

#45 Catfish Paradise, Arizona

#46 Flea Hill, Delaware

#47 Foul Rift, New Jersey

#48 Skiddy, Kansas

#49 Woonsocket, Rhode Island

#50 Nibley, Utah

