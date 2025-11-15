40 Satirical Comics About Everyday Incidents By Yoyoha

A poppy seed stuck in the teeth, our shower routine in the morning and what we actually think there, petting dogs, and giving your name at Starbucks just to get it horribly misspelled are some of the topics in the wholesome universe of the cartoons by Yoyoha. The 48-year-old artist from Columbus, Ohio, whose real name is Josh Hara and who works as a creative director for a technology company, has been drawing since preschool and even probably before that. His dad was an artist and Josh never thought there was any reason to stop.
Below, here are a few of his genius, heartwarming, laughter-inducing cartoons and his story as Bored Panda got in touch with Josh to pick his brain a little bit about life and drawing. You can vote for your favorite ones and let us know what you think!
More info: Instagram
#1
Image source: yoyoha
#2
Image source: yoyoha
#3
Image source: yoyoha
#4
Image source: yoyoha
#5
Image source: yoyoha
#6
Image source: yoyoha
#7
Image source: yoyoha
#8
Image source: yoyoha
#9
Image source: yoyoha
#10
Image source: yoyoha
#11
Image source: yoyoha
#12
Image source: yoyoha
#13
Image source: yoyoha
#14
Image source: yoyoha
#15
Image source: yoyoha
#16
Image source: yoyoha
#17
Image source: yoyoha
#18
Image source: yoyoha
#19
Image source: yoyoha
#20
Image source: yoyoha
#21
Image source: yoyoha
#22
Image source: yoyoha
#23
Image source: yoyoha
#24
Image source: yoyoha
#25
Image source: yoyoha
#26
Image source: yoyoha
#27
Image source: yoyoha
#28
Image source: yoyoha
#29
Image source: yoyoha
#30
Image source: yoyoha
#31
Image source: yoyoha
#32
Image source: yoyoha
#33
Image source: yoyoha
#34
Image source: yoyoha
#35
Image source: yoyoha
#36
Image source: yoyoha
#37
Image source: yoyoha
#38
Image source: yoyoha
#39
Image source: yoyoha
#40
Image source: yoyoha
Follow Us