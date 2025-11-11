The Parallel Worlds Of Puddles In Toronto

by

With my Instagram account I try to demonstrate that you don’t need a professional camera to take a nice picture. With the use of a smartphone, one can take a beautiful picture that tells its own story.

Many people don’t like rain, but the puddles left behind can be more than magical. Every time I see a puddle I take out my smartphone and put my camera lens as close as I can to the water and capture its parallel world. These are some of my puddle reflections I have taken in Toronto, Canada last month.

More info: Instagram

The Parallel Worlds Of Puddles In Toronto
The Parallel Worlds Of Puddles In Toronto
The Parallel Worlds Of Puddles In Toronto
The Parallel Worlds Of Puddles In Toronto
The Parallel Worlds Of Puddles In Toronto
The Parallel Worlds Of Puddles In Toronto
The Parallel Worlds Of Puddles In Toronto
The Parallel Worlds Of Puddles In Toronto
The Parallel Worlds Of Puddles In Toronto
The Parallel Worlds Of Puddles In Toronto
The Parallel Worlds Of Puddles In Toronto
The Parallel Worlds Of Puddles In Toronto

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
My Two Cute Troublemakers Odin And Frigga
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Why “black-ish” is Calling it Quits after Eight Seasons
3 min read
May, 27, 2021
Best Guest Star Appearances on Friends Ranked
3 min read
May, 7, 2023
Who was the Person that Decided David Caruso Was a Tough Guy?
3 min read
Apr, 9, 2017
Will We Ever See Another Season Of 60 Days In?
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2021
60 Coincidences That Are So Incredible That They Kinda Sound Fake But Are True
3 min read
Sep, 4, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.