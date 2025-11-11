The Parallel Worlds Of Puddles In Toronto

With my Instagram account I try to demonstrate that you don’t need a professional camera to take a nice picture. With the use of a smartphone, one can take a beautiful picture that tells its own story.
Many people don’t like rain, but the puddles left behind can be more than magical. Every time I see a puddle I take out my smartphone and put my camera lens as close as I can to the water and capture its parallel world. These are some of my puddle reflections I have taken in Toronto, Canada last month.
