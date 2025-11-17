Hey Pandas, Who Do You Ship? (Closed)

Please share with us!
#1
People ain’t cargo, mate.
#2
Please can you explain to us oldies what this all means? (Or at least me)
#3
i ship me and my best friend and our friends ship us as well but idk if they like me
#4
a list actually.
Runt and Breeze diary of an 8 bit warrior
rose and frost from posted
emerald and kolb diary of an 8 bit warrior
bea and Casey slime ranchers
abeke and Conor or Merlin and rollan spirit animals
enjoy the ships
#5
Kris x ralsei
#6
I feel like I don’t fully understand, do you mean like fictional characters? If so, then I ship no one. If it’s non-fiction, then I ship no one.
#7
Glory and deathbringer, sundew and willow, Luna and swordtail.
#8
GRAYSON DAVENPORT HAWTHORNE AND ME 😭😭😭
AVERY IS LITERALLY STUPID. WHY WOULD SHE PICK CRUSTY JAMESON WHEN GRAYSON LITERALLY EXISTS.
#9
Percy and Annabeth (from Percy jackson)
#10
Kaz and Inej from Six of Crows
#11
A list-
Ymir and Historia (AOT)
Eren and Mikasa (AOT)
Amity and Luz (TOH)
Jiro and Momo (MHA)
Marinette and Adrien (MLB)
Reko and Nao (YTTD)
Plz don’t hate me for this one Genshin players, but Amber and Collei. Collei is 16 and Amber is 18, so I don’t see why it’s considered gross, as long as no sexual stuff goes on, but Collei doesn’t like people touching her, so chances for that are like super slim to zero anyway.
These are just my opinion, plz don’t say things.
#12
Robin, Tank and Damian from Forever After
Frank and Hazel from the Riordanverse
Nico and Will from the Riordanverse
Alex and Henry from Red, white and royal blue
I have more ships but I can’t remember them.
#13
Lumity from The Owl House is my favourite ship ever!
Follow Us