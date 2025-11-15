Hey Pandas, What Is Something Miraculous That Has Happened To You Or Someone You Know? (Closed)

Miracles happen!
#1
There’s been a lot of miracles this year. In February, my dad was put on the kidney transplant list. He was really sick. On March 1st, he received the transplant. Usually it takes about 3 years after you get your name on the list, and he got it in less than a month.
Then, in June, he was really sick. He had a lot of internal bleeding and spent the whole month in the hospital. We thought he was going to die or be on disability for the rest of his life. But he was able to recover and return to work virtually.
While he was in the hospital, he was diagnosed with Lymphoma. This week, we found out that after 4 rounds of chemo, he is CANCER-FREE!
His recovery has been a huge blessing that I thank God for everyday. In a way, Covid has even been a blessing because before, my dad’s company would have never let him work from home, and he probably would have lost his job and we wouldn’t get the benefits from his insurance.
#2
Probably not that amazing just lucky? but when i was little i lost my toy penguin, i was so upset because Id just learned to sew and made it myself out of socks, it was a funny shaped little thing only about 3 inches tall. Id been to the beach that day and we looked for it everywhere from the carpark all the way down the road and all along the beach, and the next day but no sign of it. I was so sad I still looked for it on the third day and found it washed up on the beach, it had been swept out to sea! Probably a rubbish story but i thought it was amazing i managed to find such a tiny thing on a huge beach and it was still intact after 3 days in the sea, i still have it 🙂 i think my nan told me to pray to the patron saint of lost things and i did so maybe that helped!
#3
This one is smaller, but I did theatre in high school. At the end of my Sophomore year, I left my script for my favorite play I’ve done in the choir room and couldn’t find it anywhere after that. I kinda lost hope that I’d ever see it again. It was full of precious memories like scribbled notes and little pictures my boyfriend drew.
Flash to two years later, the last week of school my Senior year. We were cleaning out the student office in the Black box. There was a blue folder on the table, and I opened it up to see who it belonged to. And guess what? It was my script. The one I thought I had lost forever. I was so happy I almost cried.
#4
My youth pastor told us about some things that happened to him.
He was at a prayer meeting and this guy whose eye and cheek had been…um…disorganized after a dog attacked him. They prayed for him and the very next day there was nothing but a thin scar and he could see again!
Another time my youth pastor either broke or twisted his ankle (don’t remember which one but it was bad) and it was swelling a lot, he said it looked like there were two eggs jutting out on either side of his ankle. They prayed and right before their eyes, as they prayed, the swelling completely reduced until there was just some slight bruising.
Miracles do happen
#5
On the 16th of December 2017 our daughter got engaged. On the 27th of December 2017 her fiancé was dumped by a wave, shattered his c5, went into cardiac arrest and drowned. On the 26th of May 2017 they got married and they’re the parent of two gorgeous little girls. Now for the list of miracles : as his friends dragged him from the surf a doctor and his wife (a nurse) were walking past. The rescue helicopter was sitting at the other end of the beach ( not needed from an earlier rescue) . The paramedics who transported him to the helicopter was led by my daughters old school friend and one of the paramedics there is a really close friend of my cousins. When they flew him to the hospital the doctor who was there was one of our top spinal specialist. We were told that it could be months before we would find out if he’d every walk again or even if he would ever breathe on his own again. The day before two WEEKS after the accident our son in law walk unaided out of hospital. One year later he was given the ok to play contact sport again. A lot of prayer was said this you g man and God honoured those prayers.
#6
#7
Let’s try again. October 1989, World Series, San Francisco vs Oakland, lots of people leaving work early to catch 5:00 opening. I had an appointment ½ hr away at 5:15 and dreaded traffic. Was not feeling well anyway so I called and cancelled. Just as I pulled in my driveway and ended the car door, the Loma Prieta Earthquake hit. No damage at home but power was out.
Later that night I found out that a large section of the double-deck freeway had collapsed in Oakland, at the exact moment I should have been there on the bottom deck if I hadn’t canceled my appointment and gone home. I still think my vertigo earlier was due to small “pre-quakes” that I didn’t consciously notice.
Even more miraculous, most people had left work early because of the game, so the normally packed freeway was almost empty. It could have been a much worse disaster than it was.
