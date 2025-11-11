Twin Brothers Turn 70 Ft Silos In Vancouver Into Colorful Giants

Twin brothers and Brazilian artists Octavio and Gustavo Pandolfo, known together as Os Gemeos, just finished their latest project – a colossal mural covering six industrial silos on Granville Island in Vancouver, Canada. The mural, which is part of the Vancouver Biennale, depicts six vividly colored 70 foot (23 meter) tall characters. The six silos are wrapped all the way around,giving it a total area of 23,500 square feet (7,200 sq meters).
The twin brothers took almost the whole month to finish the piece – the grandest one of their career so far. These cartoonish giants are also a part of Os Gemeos’ on-going “Giants” mural project, parts of which have already brought life and color to many other major cities around the world.
More info: osgemeos.com.br | vancouverbiennale.com | Indiegogo | Flickr (h/t: arrestedmotion, colossal)
