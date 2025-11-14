This Icelandic Legend of Jólakötturinn, Is About The Giant ‘Yule Cat’ Who Eats People Without New Clothes On Christmas

by

Christmas is all about spreading joy, receiving gifts and spending time with your loved ones. Well, unless you’re a child who misbehaved throughout the year, then the holidays may not be as exciting as you wish. While no child would ever want to receive coal as a gift from Santa Claus, this may not be the only way to keep naughty children at bay. Other countries have much harsher Christmas spirits, and stories about them leave kids completely horrified. One of them is the Icelandic legend of JÃ³lakÃ¶tturinn, also known as the Yule Cat, who eats children (and sometimes adults) who don’t receive any new clothes before Christmas night.

More info: Instagram | youtube.com

This Icelandic Legend of Jólakötturinn, Is About The Giant ‘Yule Cat’ Who Eats People Without New Clothes On Christmas

While these days receiving clothes for Christmas may be the equivalent of getting coal, it was completely different during the Dark Ages in Iceland. Back in the day, all family members were tasked with chores related to wool production.

This Icelandic Legend of Jólakötturinn, Is About The Giant ‘Yule Cat’ Who Eats People Without New Clothes On Christmas

Since the only thing a family could afford for Christmas was woolen clothes as gifts, it was only possible if everyone completed their tasks in time. Thus the legend of JÃ³lakÃ¶tturinn was born, to scare children and lazy adults into completing their work.

This Icelandic Legend of Jólakötturinn, Is About The Giant ‘Yule Cat’ Who Eats People Without New Clothes On Christmas

It’s clear that JÃ³lakÃ¶tturinn is not a friendly kitty. This enormous cat peeks through the windows looking for children who didn’t receive their precious clothes during Christmas night.

This Icelandic Legend of Jólakötturinn, Is About The Giant ‘Yule Cat’ Who Eats People Without New Clothes On Christmas

The cat then hunts them down and eats the naughty kids for dinner. Terrifying, isn’t it?

This Icelandic Legend of Jólakötturinn, Is About The Giant ‘Yule Cat’ Who Eats People Without New Clothes On Christmas

Right before the holidays, the PBS series Monstrum, hosted by Dr. Emily Zarka, prepared a story on this gruesome feline. You can watch it below.

Here’s how people reacted

This Icelandic Legend of Jólakötturinn, Is About The Giant ‘Yule Cat’ Who Eats People Without New Clothes On Christmas
This Icelandic Legend of Jólakötturinn, Is About The Giant ‘Yule Cat’ Who Eats People Without New Clothes On Christmas
This Icelandic Legend of Jólakötturinn, Is About The Giant ‘Yule Cat’ Who Eats People Without New Clothes On Christmas
This Icelandic Legend of Jólakötturinn, Is About The Giant ‘Yule Cat’ Who Eats People Without New Clothes On Christmas
This Icelandic Legend of Jólakötturinn, Is About The Giant ‘Yule Cat’ Who Eats People Without New Clothes On Christmas
This Icelandic Legend of Jólakötturinn, Is About The Giant ‘Yule Cat’ Who Eats People Without New Clothes On Christmas
This Icelandic Legend of Jólakötturinn, Is About The Giant ‘Yule Cat’ Who Eats People Without New Clothes On Christmas
This Icelandic Legend of Jólakötturinn, Is About The Giant ‘Yule Cat’ Who Eats People Without New Clothes On Christmas
This Icelandic Legend of Jólakötturinn, Is About The Giant ‘Yule Cat’ Who Eats People Without New Clothes On Christmas
This Icelandic Legend of Jólakötturinn, Is About The Giant ‘Yule Cat’ Who Eats People Without New Clothes On Christmas

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
24 Creepy Abandoned Places That Will Give You Goosebumps
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Ghost Rider Cast: Where Are They Now?
3 min read
Aug, 27, 2023
Frasier
Frasier Season 1 Episode 11 Review: “Death Becomes Him”
3 min read
Jul, 2, 2015
Five Shows to Watch if You loved Netflix’s YOU
3 min read
Oct, 27, 2021
Lost In Infinity Split
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Check out These Nostalgic Disney Channel promos from Oct 2003
3 min read
Oct, 31, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.