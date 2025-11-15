Hey Pandas, Show Us Something That You Have Given A Name To (Closed)

Give us a picture of something that you have given a name to, like if you call stingrays “majestic flap-flaps”.
#1 This Is A Little Seal Called Menis
#2 I Call This Bear Harrison Lol
#3 I Named It After My Dog That We Put Down Due To Cancer. Ginni Is Her Name.
#4 Baby Carrots. I Call Them “Healthy Cheetos” Or “Finger Crunchies”.
#5 This Is My Porch Raven, Poe. He Gets Decorated With Different Outfits Throughout The Year.
#6 “Brown Bear.” 3 Year Old Me’s Answer When My Parents Asked Me What I Wanted To Call My Build A Bear
#7 My Beautiful Horse, I Called Him Syrup
#8 Pipper
