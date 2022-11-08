Does Kathy Najimy Age and Other Things We Learned From Hocus Pocus 2

Does Kathy Najimy age at all? It’s the question so many are asking following the release of Hocus Pocus 2. The first movie was released on the Disney Channel in 1993, and the witches are back. It’s been 29 years since we last saw the elusive Sanderson Sisters terrorizing the town of Salem, Massachusetts, and those of us who were born in the 80s had no idea we’d been waiting our entire lives for this moment. September 30, 2022, was a day for the books. We wore our Sanderson Sisters tee shirts from Amazon, picked up our favorite red wine, invited our friends over, and we watched the second Hocus Pocus.
Spoiler alert: Hocus Pocus 2 does not touch the original. Cute, sure. But it was nothing like the OG. However, we did learn a few things watching our favorite witch trio 29 years later, and one of those things is that Kathy Najimy doesn’t appear to age. At all. What else did we learn?
Time Has Been Good to the Witches
We mentioned it before, but we are almost certain Kathy Najimy hasn’t aged since 1993. Of course, Sarah Jessica Parker and Bette Midler aren’t exactly showing their own age, either. These are three leading ladies to which time has been generous. Kathy Najimy was born on February 6, 1957, which made her 36 when Hocus Pocus was released. She’s 65 now. Sarah Jessica Parker was born on March 25, 1965, which made her 28 when the original was released. She’s 57 now. Bette Midler was born on December 1, 1945, which made her 48 when the first movie was released. She turns 77 in a few weeks.
These women have obviously aged in the past 29 years, but not by much. They continue to look as lovely as ever, and it’s clear they’re doing something right. No one would have guessed Kathy Najimy’s age in Hocus Pocus 2, and we are here for their graceful aging.
Voices Change in 29 Years
We debated whether to discuss this one, but here we go. There was one noticeable age difference in the second Hocus Pocus. Even if the actresses look barely older than they did 29 years ago, the voices have changed. Ever so subtly, their voices have changed, and it was a shock to every 30 and 40-something out there.
Of course, perhaps this wouldn’t have been noticeable to any of us had we, not all sat down on the evening of September 29, 2022, and watched the first Hocus Pocus. We don’t often see someone aged 29 years literally overnight. Perhaps we could equate this to watching Catherine O’Hara play Kevin’s mom in Home Alone tonight and then turning around and watching her as Moira Rose tomorrow – we’d notice a difference.
We Need More of the Young Sanderson Sisters
Truth be told, the beginning of the second movie is the direction the writers should have taken. Leaving this story to the young witches is where we should have gone. Though we also hoped desperately for a complete cast return with the witches terrorizing the children of Max, Allison, and Dani in the modern day. Why didn’t they go in that direction?
Either way, it was the young version of the Sanderson sisters we fell hard for in the second Hocus Pocus. Even if the OG cast doesn’t come back, and the elder Sanderson Sisters never make a return, can we please have some more of the little Sanderson Sisters? We want more of their rise to power and fame.
Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler, and Sarah Jessica Parker Have Insane Chemistry
It’s easy to pretend that they don’t. You often hear about the true feelings of women on sets together for long periods of time – we’ve heard it about SJP herself, after all. It is no big secret that SJP and her Sex and the City co-star Kim Cattrall were not the best of friends. The rumors that these two didn’t get along on the set ran rampant for years. And let’s be honest here. We were all shocked to hear that the cast of the Golden Girls did not get along with Betty White. If people cannot get along with Betty White, we certainly cannot expect them to get along with others.
That said, it’s easy to think that three hugely famous actresses with their own legendary icon status would have some tiffs on set, but it doesn’t appear this is true. Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy have some serious chemistry, and it’s obvious they very much like one another. They work well together, and all three are insanely talented.