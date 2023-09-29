The Origin and Popularity of “Deez Nuts”: A Comprehensive Guide

We’ve all heard this phrase mostly in shorts or funny videos while scrolling on social media. There’s a special, humorous touch to it. Perhaps one of the most famous videos on the internet is one where WelvenDaGreat calls his dad to ask if something came in the mail today, followed up by “Cause’ something came in the mail today.”. When the dad asks “What?” The dude replies, “Deez Nuts.” This is a classic example of how this phrase is for comedic effect used these days.
However, there are multiple layers to this phrase’s origin. In this article, we’ll figure it out all. How did it start and where did it come from? Heck, music and memes aside, this phrase even made it to the presidential race. Let’s get right into it.
Where Did the Phrase “Deez Nuts” Come From?
The phrase “Deez Nuts” is a slang expression that originated in the African-American English dialect. It became widely popular in the 1990s. The term first gained significant traction from the track titled “Deeez Nuuuts” by Dr. Dre, featured on his seminal 1992 album, The Chronic. The song begins with a prank call that employs the phrase as its punchline. It’s exactly the format that eerily predicts the viral video trends of the modern era. Usually, the term is used as a humorous response in the form of a prank or joke — typically as part of a setup and punchline. The joke usually involves someone asking a question or making a statement that leads to the punchline, “Deez Nuts,” which is a play on words, referring to testicles, but not exactly.
How Did ‘Deez Nuts’ Become a Part of Pop Culture?
The ascent of phrase from urban slang to pop culture is a tale intertwined with the evolution of social media. While its initial introduction to the masses was through Dr. Dre’s The Chronic in the ’90s, its explosive resurgence in the 2010s can be credited to the viral landscape of social media platforms like Vine. The iconic prank video by WelvenDaGreat, wherein he cheekily uses the phrase, is what majorly drove it.
The video became a sensation overnight. The way he laughs afterward is what actually clicked with the audience. This viral hit paved the way for a cascade of memes, parodies, and pop culture references across platforms, turning “Deez Nuts” into a universally recognized jest. WelvenDaGreat uploaded the same video on YouTube in 2015 and the video currently has 47M+ views.
Is There a Band Named “Deez Nuts” Too?
Yes, there is a band named Deez Nuts. They are an Australian hardcore punk band known for their intense music. The band has released multiple albums and EPs and consists of vocalist JJ Peters, guitarist Matt Rogers a.k.a. Real Bad, and drummer Alex Salinger.
What Does Deez Nuts” Have to Do With Politics?
Deez Nuts became a political phenomenon in the United States during the 2016 presidential election. Brady Olson, a 15-year-old from Wallingford, Iowa, registered as an independent presidential candidate under the name “Deez Nuts.” This satirical candidacy gained attention as Brady Olson managed to poll surprisingly well in some states. The “Deez Nuts” candidacy was a form of political satire and protest against the two major political parties. It was not a serious campaign. But the thing did draw media coverage and demonstrated voter dissatisfaction with the political establishment.
Examples of “Deez Nuts” Jokes and Memes Surrounding It
There are several videos on the internet where jokes around the phrase are made in different ways. For instance, there’s one video where a 12-year-old boy only replies to his dad with the phrase “Deez Nuts.” When he’s questioned about it and where he learned it from, the boy leans in toward his dad’s ears, only to whisper “Deez Nuts” again. The internet loves puns so GIFs, shorts, memes, text-message-related memes, enforcing the use of a question similar to, “What are these?” Followed up by the signature use of the term.
The Impact of “Deez Nuts” on Modern Culture
While the phrase has had a good run from slang to modern culture, its use has relatively dimmed down now. Compared to where the internet was about a decade ago — it does give a laugh or two every now and then but there’s relatively less content around the term than there was a couple of years ago. Regardless, its continuation is a testament to the way it went viral and was picked up by the masses!.