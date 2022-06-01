10 Things You Didn’t Know about Deborah James

When Deborah James was 36, she was a mom to two small kids, and a wife, and she was a headteacher in the same school she attended as a child. Life was looking pretty good for her save for the rumors that her marriage was on the rocks. It was a trip to the doctor that ended in a conversation telling her that she has incurable cancer and is dying that changed her life. It’s been almost six years, and she’s still here. Here is her amazing story.
1. She is a Little of Everything
There is no one thing she is in life. She’s a podcast host. She’s a journalist. She is a woman who does all she can to raise money for charities and other campaigns that mean a lot to her. She is quite famous in London, England, a town where so many people know her name and what she is all about.
2. She is an 80s Child
She was born on October 1, 1981. She is currently 40, and she hopes to make it to her 41st birthday later in 2022. Sadly, this is unlikely to happen as she is currently in the midst of receiving end-of-life care at home.
3. She is a College Graduate
She knew what she wanted to do with her life growing up, and she went to college to make sure that happened. She was a student at the University of Exeter where she obtained a degree in economics. She worked as a computer science teacher at the same school she attended as a child.
4. She is An Advocate
Her health is not something she’s been blessed with. Her health has been on the decline for nearly six years now. She was diagnosed in 2016 with incurable stage four cancer, and she’s managed to live an additional six years. At the time of her diagnosis, she did not know what the future looked like. There is a good chance she didn’t think she’d live another six years with it, yet here she is. She works hard to make sure people learn as much as they can about cancer, and she is not happy about all the resources thrown at COVID when cancer is known to be far deadlier and more dangerous to people than COVID.
5. She is Married
She and her husband are married and have two children. They wed in 2008. His name is Sebastian Bowen, and both are exceptionally proud to be the parents of their two sweet kids. There is nothing in the world more important to them than their kids.
6. She is Dying
It was 2016 when her doctors gave her the bad news. She is living with an incurable type of cancer called Bowel Cancer that will take her life. For years, she’s fought every single day of her life to survive. Her diagnosis was not one that left her with a lot of time or hope, and she’s long surpassed the amount of time she thought she had. However, she has been given around six more months, and she is currently receiving at-home hospice care.
7. She is No Longer Treating Cancer
At the moment, she’s done with treatments. She is, instead, allowing the medical staff working with her to treat her only for pain so that she can enjoy what little time she has left with her family. She wants to fully embrace this time and be there for her kids with the little bit of time she has left.
8. She Thought Cancer Was Gone
In a horrible twist of fate, she was told in 2020 that her stage four cancer was gone. Her doctors could not find it, and there were no signs of cancer in her body. Her incurable disease was cured, and she was overwhelmed. What was meant to be the most glorious time in her life was quickly taken from her as the cancer was rediscovered the same year.
9. She is a Dame
It turns out that she’s been named a Dame, which is a big deal in England. She was bestowed the honor by the Royal Family, and she found it to be a moment in her life she didn’t think she could surpass. It was such an exciting time for her.
10. She is a Lego
If she thought being given a Dame title was exciting, being given a Lego title was even more so. It turns out that the Lego company wanted to do something for this amazing woman, and that included making a Lego character of her. She is currently living all of her lego dreams.