‘Deadpool’ Creator Slams Kevin Feige After ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Box Office Drop

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld slammed Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige after the MCU’s latest film, Captain America: Brave New World, experienced a 68% drop in box office gross in its second weekend.
On February 22, 2025, Liefeld reposted an account on X that shared the news of Brave New World’s whopping box office drop — and called out Feige in his own post. While the new Captain America movie had a positive first weekend, raking in $100 million, its 68% box office drop has caused some alarm. This is the third biggest drop seen from an MCU movie, as The Marvels experienced a 78% drop, while Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania saw a 69% fall.
This isn’t the first time the comic book creator has publicly had issues with Marvel. Earlier in February, Liefeld revealed that he was cutting ties with Marvel, as he wasn’t invited to Disney’s Deadpool & Wolverine afterparty after the film’s premiere. Liefeld has also publicly feuded with Feige specifically. According to the Deadpool creator, Feige hasn’t ever given him the proper respect that he feels he deserves for creating one of the most iconic Marvel comic book characters. Now, Liefeld has further highlighted his disapproval of Feige’s running of the MCU by posting on X:
“Get Feige off the mound. He’s spent.”
‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Struggles at the Box Office
Even before Captain America: Brave New World was released on February 14, 2025, industry analysts claimed that the film would perform poorly at the box office. Upon the film’s release, these analysts were momentarily proven wrong, as Brave New World opened strongly over its four-day weekend.
However, new data about the movie’s second weekend has once again thrust Brave New World into the spotlight — and for all the wrong reasons. Though the critically panned movie’s 68% drop isn’t too different from other recent MCU films, such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Brave New World’s $100 million first weekend was much smaller than these other films. Simply, the movie’s first weekend wasn’t strong enough.
Poor critical reviews likely helped play a part in Brave New World’s box office drop. However, it’s worth noting that Marvel movies have begun to see similar circumstances play out with many of their offerings. Moviegoers aren’t flocking to see the latest film in the MCU as they once did. Of course, Feige and Marvel are hoping to reignite some optimism for their upcoming films, most notably The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which will be released on July 25, 2025, and will kick off the MCU’s Phase Six. Meanwhile, Marvel fan-favorite actor Robert Downey Jr. will make a huge return to the MCU in 2026’s Avengers: Doomsday — but as the notorious villain Doctor Doom, rather than his much-loved Iron Man.
Captain America: Brave New World is currently in theaters. The next MCU film, Thunderbolts, will hit the big screen on May 2, 2025.
|Captain America: Brave New World
|Cast
|Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, Tim Blake Nelson, Shira Haas, Liv Tyler, Carl Lumbly, Danny Ramirez
|Release Date
|February 14, 2025
|Stream On
|TBA (Likely Disney+ after theatrical release)
|Directed by
|Julius Onah
|Produced by
|Kevin Feige, Nate Moore
|Based On
|Marvel Comics’ Captain America
|Plot Summary
|Sam Wilson takes on the mantle of Captain America, facing new threats and political challenges in the MCU.
|Musical Elements
|Score by Henry Jackman, who previously composed for Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Civil War.
|Current Status
|Released in theaters on February 14, 2025 with a recent 68% box office drop
