Every David Leitch Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

David Leitch began his career in movies as a stunt performer and stunt coordinator after arriving in LA in the 1990s. From here, he was a stunt double for the likes of Brad Pitt and Matt Damon. His work on an array of top tier movies allowed him to hone his craft behind the scenes before stepping into the director’s chair.
Leitch’s first foray into directing came with the action-packed film John Wick, which he co-directed alongside fellow stunt performer Chad Stahelski. While Leitch was not credited for his work on the film, he proved his directorial chops and set the stage for his own path to stardom. Since then, Leitch has made a name for himself as a sought-after director in Hollywood, with his films grossing an impressive $1.6 billion by 2022. With each project, Leitch continues to showcase his unique style and storytelling prowess, solidifying his status as one of the industry’s most successful and visionary filmmakers. So, here’s every David Leitch-directed movie, ranked from worst to best.
5. Fast & Furious: Hobbs and Shaw (2019)
Fast & Furious: Hobbs and Shaw is a high-octane spinoff movie from the popular Fast and Furious franchise that follows the unlikely duo of Luke Hobbs, played by Dwayne Johnson, and Deckard Shaw, portrayed by Jason Statham. The film sees the two former enemies forced to team up to take down a cyber-genetically enhanced villain, Brixton (Idris Elba). As the action-packed story unfolds, Hobbs and Shaw must put aside their differences and work together to save the world from imminent destruction.
The movie was a huge success at the box office, grossing an impressive $760.7 million worldwide against a budget of $200 million. With its thrilling action sequences, charismatic leads, and high-energy plot, Fast & Furious: Hobbs and Shaw proved to be a smash hit with audiences and further solidified the enduring popularity of the Fast and Furious franchise. Although the movie was a huge success, many critics claimed it failed to live up the weight of the previous movies, however, it further demonstrated David Leitch’s ability to handle a large budget and deliver a giant spectacle of an action movie.
4. Atomic Blonde (2017)
Atomic Blonde is a stylish and gritty 2017 action thriller that follows MI6 agent Lorraine Broughton, played by Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron, as she is sent to Berlin during the Cold War to investigate the murder of a fellow agent and retrieve a valuable list of double agents. As Broughton navigates the dangerous and volatile world of espionage, she must contend with deception, betrayal, and deadly adversaries, all while trying to complete her mission and uncover the truth. Directed by David Leitch, the film showcases his distinct visual style and expertly choreographed action sequences, earning him recognition as a talented filmmaker in his own right. Atomic Blonde not only shone a new light on Theron’s impressive skills as an action star but also marked a significant career milestone for Leitch, who made a name for himself in Hollywood after being uncredited on John Wick three years earlier. With its gripping plot, stunning visuals, and powerhouse performances, Atomic Blonde solidified its place as a standout film in the action genre and highlighted the talents of both Theron and Leitch.
3. Bullet Train (2022)
In the 2022 film Bullet Train, directed by David Leitch, the story revolves around a group of assassins who find themselves on the same train, unaware that they are each other’s targets. As chaos ensues, the assassins engage in intense fight scenes and witty banter, blending stylish dark humor with thrilling action sequences. Leitch’s distinctive style is evident throughout the film, with unique visuals and expertly choreographed fight scenes that keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Bullet Train was a massive success at the box office, grossing an impressive $239.3 million worldwide against a reported budget of $85 million. This success further solidified David Leitch as one of the biggest blockbuster directors of the last decade, showcasing his talent for delivering high-energy, visually stunning action films that captivate audiences around the globe.
2. Deadpool 2 (2018)
Deadpool 2, the highly-anticipated sequel to the irreverent and action-packed superhero film, follows the wise-cracking mercenary Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool, as he forms a team of mutants called X-Force to protect a young mutant from the time-traveling cyborg Cable. Directed by David Leitch, who took over from Tim Miller, the film retains the edgy humor, over-the-top action, and self-awareness that made the first Deadpool a hit. Leitch’s dynamic direction injects the sequel with even more adrenaline-pumping fight sequences and visually stunning set pieces, solidifying his reputation as a master of the action genre. Deadpool 2 was met with both critical acclaim and commercial success, grossing a triumphant $785.8 million worldwide against a budget of $110 million. The film’s seamless blend of humor, heart, and adrenaline-filled action solidified its place as a fan-favorite within the superhero genre and further cemented Leitch’s status as a powerhouse director in Hollywood.
1. The Fall Guy (2024)
The Fall Guy, led by powerhouse box office star Ryan Gosling, follows a stuntman named Colt Seavers who comes out of exile following an injury to win back his ex-girlfriend. In attempts to make amends for vanishing off the face of the earth, Colt agrees to search for the missing lead star of the movie to save the production from closure. However, he is soon thrust into a conspiracy that will make him a wanted man.
David Leitch took his filmmaking to new heights with The Fall Guy. Once again blending action and comedy seamlessly, the film stands out due to its nostalgic feel of 80s actions classics. However, it still holds its own, exploring relevant themes such as the dangers of AI and deep faking and the crucial conversation of stuntmen being overlooked in Hollywood. Want to read more about The Fall Guy? Here’s our breakdown of the star-studded cast.