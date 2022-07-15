Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about David Choe

There are lots of people out there who believe that trying to pursue a career in the arts is a waste of time. However, David Choe is living proof that that isn’t true. Over the years, David has made quite the name for himself as a multi-talented artist. From starting his career as a graffiti artist in his teens to working with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, David’s skills have gotten him attention from people all over the world. On top of that, he has also gotten the chance to step into the TV world with his own show called The Choe Show. He will also be in an upcoming TV series called Beef. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about David Choe.

1. He’s From Los Angeles

David is a first-generation American whose parents are originally from Korea. He was born and raised in the Los Angeles area and it was there where he fell in love with art. Luckily for him, Los Angeles has always had a thriving arts scene which allowed him to nurture his creativity at a young age. While we know that he was raised in a Christian home, it’s unclear what his current religious beliefs are.

2. He Has a YouTube Channel

These days, having a strong online presence can be very beneficial no matter what industry you work in. In addition to being active on platforms like Instagram and Twitter, David also has a YouTube channel where he posts a variety of content. His channel has more than 6 million views.

3. He Was in The Mandalorian 

While it’s true that David hasn’t done a lot of acting throughout his career, the opportunities he’s gotten have been pretty impressive. In 2020, he made a minor appearance in an episode of the Disney+ original series The Mandalorian. Even though the part was small, he will always be able to say that he’s part of the Star Wars universe.

4. He Loves Helping Others

Despite all of the success he’s achieved over the years, David has always been the kind of person who likes to remain humble. As a result, he has used his platform to give back to those in need. Not only has he worked with several charity organizations over the years, but he has also donated several of his pieces.

5. He Has an Interesting Connection to Facebook

Facebook is the most popular social media platform in the world, and that has been the case for several years. What many people don’t know, though, is that David Choe has a cool connection to the popular social network. About 15 years ago, Facebook’s founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerburg, asked Choe to paint some murals for Facebook’s office. Choe agreed to be paid in Facebook stock, which is now estimated to be worth more than $200 million.

6. He’s a Private Person

David has never been the kind of person who is so obsessed with being in the spotlight that he’ll put his personal business out in the world for some extra attention. Instead, he has actually remained very private over the years and most of the information about him relates back to his career.

7. He’s an Author

On top of all of the other cool things David has done, he has also released several books. Some of his works include Bruised Fruit: The Art of David Choe and a self-titled book that was released in 2010. It’s unclear if he has plans to write more books in the future.

8. He Once Hitchhiked Across the Country

David is the kind of person who loves to have as many new experiences as possible, and he isn’t afraid to take risks to make that happen. Several years ago, he hitchhiked across the United States. Although most would agree that hitchhiking can be incredibly dangerous, things worked out well for David.

9. He’s Designed Album Covers

I wasn’t joking when I said that David has gotten the chance to work with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. He has designed about a dozen album covers throughout his career, one of which was the collaboration project between Linkin Park and Jay-Z, Collision Course. He also designed album art for Travis Barker and Blind 182.

10. He Was a Podcat Host

Grafitti and other forms of painting are probably the first things that come to mind when people think of David, but we’ve already seen that he’s done much more than that. Between 2019 and 2021, he co-hosted a podcast called DVDASA alongside adult entertainer Asa Akira. It’s unclear why the podcast ended.

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.

